Beulah has been outstanding against Class A competition this year. Against its Class B brethren, the Miners have simply been too good.

Is a state 'B' softball championship a lock this weekend in Minot for the Miners? Maybe, but coach Kyle Christensen is not letting his girls think like that.

"We were pretty disappointed when we lost in the semifinals last year. We felt like we had a team that could win a state title," Christensen said. "I think our girls understand you can't take anything for granted. You can't look past anybody and I don't think they will."

The numbers are eye-popping.

In seven games against Class A teams this season, the Miners have won six of them. The only loss was to West Region champion Minot, 12-0. Otherwise, they swept Williston and beat Century, Dickinson, Jamestown and Mandan. Century, Dickinson and Jamestown are in Fargo this weekend for the state Class A tournament. In those seven games, the Miners scored 58 runs and allowed 31.

"You certainly don't expect to go 6-1 against Class A teams, but our girls are familiar with a lot of those players. They've played against them in summer ball," Christensen said. "To play well and win those games did give our players confidence. To win those games was, I think, a pretty good achievement."

In Class B competition, Beulah has blown everybody out.

In 17 games, the Miners have scored 264 runs and allowed 14. On average, that's a final score of 15.5 to 0.93.

The primary reason for that is their 2-headed star pitching tandem of senior Taylor Christensen, Kyle's daughter, and freshman Addison Dale-Geiger. Christensen is 14-1. Dale-Geiger is 7-0. Freshman Cassidy Christensen, the Miners' centerfielder, will step into the circle for her sister Taylor next season when she heads to JUCO softball powerhouse South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Ariz.

"Taylor and Addy are two of the top pitchers in the state," Christensen said.

Between the two, whoever is not pitching, plays shortstop.

Seventh-grader Ellianah Weidner is the catcher.

The Miners' infield is stacked with all-region performers at first base (Cali Steffan), second base (Brecken Bieber) and third base (Ava Seibel).

Bieber and Taylor Christensen will play in the All-Star Series next week. The third game of the series is Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Legacy High. Kyle Christensen will coach the Class B team.

Bieber, incidentally, will play at NDSCS in Wahpeton next season. The Wildcats recently won the NJCAA Division III national championship.

In the outfield, Jayda Remboldt and Daviney McKay flank Cassidy Christensen. Tori Ziman also sees plenty of time in the lineup, which averages 14.6 runs per game.

"1 through 9 our lineup is pretty solid. We don't have to count on one or two girls," Christensen said. "We get contributions from everybody."

Beulah plays the third quarterfinal today against Des Lacs-Burlington at the South Hill Complex in Minot, scheduled for 4 p.m. The Miners beat the Lakers 11-0 on May 11.

Renville County is undefeated and the tournament's No. 2 seed. If the Miners win, a semifinal matchup against either No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley or fifth-seeded May-Port-C-G awaits.

Carrying the title as favorite is unlikely to phase the Miners. They've been to state three years in a row, placing third last year and fifth the year before. They're hoping to beat both of those finishes this weekend.

"The girls are excited. They're ready to go," Christensen said. "They've put in a lot of time and work to get here. They have a goal and hopefully we can make it happen."