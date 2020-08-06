Post 2 chips away for third victory

It's no secret that the batting order of Fargo Post 2's baseball team has the explosiveness of a cannon.
But on Thursday Post 2 didn't haul out the big guns. Instead, it used a popgun approach to remain the last unbeaten team in the state AA Senior Babe Ruth tournament.
The Fargoans needed only two hits to overtake Bismarck 9-2 with a seven-run seventh-inning rally at Municipal Ballpark. Post 2, the reigning state champion, improved to 3-0 in the tournament and 42-4 overall with the victory. Bismarck dipped to 2-1 and 24-11.
Earlier in the day, Grand Forks and West Fargo remained alive in the tournament with losers' bracket victories. Grand Forks eliminated Minot 4-3 and West Fargo ousted Fargo Post 400 11-1 in five innings.
Today's schedule calls for two games. Grand Forks faces Bismarck in a 2 p.m. elimination contest at Municipal Ballpark and Post 2 meets once-beaten West Fargo at 5 p.m.
Post 2's winning Thursday surge was built on five walks, an error and two singles, but coach Luke Rustad said he didn't tell his players to become passive at the plate.
"I don't want them overthinking things at the plate. We were able to get in favorable counts and (Bismarck pitcher Cru Walker) walked some people. He had been making big pitches earlier," Rustad said.
Bismarck built its 3-2 lead with single runs in the second, third and fourth innings.
Isaac Pegors drove home Connor Weikum, on base via an error, with a sun ball RBI single in the second. Nick Hinsz plated Jackson Uhler, who singled, with a sacrifice fly in the third. In the fourth, Walker singled in Cade Feeney, who opened the inning with a single.
Post 2 responded with a pair of RBIs by Michael Hallquist. Hallquist doubled home a run in the fourth and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth.
Walker battled his way out of a jam in the sixth, permitting just one run on two singles, a walk and a hit batter. He threw only six strikes in the inning.
The top of the seventh was another matter. Post 2 loaded the bases on a single by winning pitcher Cole Hage and two bases on balls. A walk to Drew Sandy scored the first run and Walker was pulled in favor of reliever Jackson Uhler.
Uhler got the first out without damage, but fumbled a bunt by Caden Headlee, permitting the second run to score. Two bases-loaded walks put Fargo ahead 6-3 and a two-run single by Andrew Linn made it 8-3. Jace Dew's sacrifice fly finished off the scoring.
"I'm just proud of my kids for hanging in there," Rustad said of the comeback win.
Hage, an 6-foot-3, 225-pound Fargo Davies graduate, went the route on 102 pitches, 59 of them strikes. He surrendered six hits, walked one and struck out two. He rated his performance a six on a 10-point scale.
"I felt weird, but my teammates had my back," he observed. "... My velocity wasn't there. I'm usually around 85 or 87 (mph)."
He fired pitches of 85 and 86 mph in the first inning, but didn't surpass 81 after the third inning. His explanation was simple.
"I usually relieve," he said. "... This is the only game I've gone over four innings."
The win gives him a 5-0 record with four saves.
Hage said game-winning rallies are nothing new to him and his teammates.
"We're kind of like the comeback kids. We've had many games where we've come back, which is not always a good thing," he noted. "But it shows our grit and our heart."
When it comes to grit and heart, Governors coach Mike Skytland said Walker, now 1-3, had both in abundance.
Walker, who had pitched just 14 2/3 regular-season innings, threw 101 pitches, 57 of them strikes, before giving way to Uhler.
"Walker had an incredible effort. He wanted to finish the game and we gave him that opportunity. I'm proud of his effort," Skytland said.
Skytland said you simply can't leave the door ajar and win against a team like Fargo.
"You have to make plays, and we did that for six innings," he noted. "We played great behind (Walker), but when you issue a couple of walks you really put yourself in danger."
The Governors, now 2-1 in the tournament, require three more wins to emerge with a championship. He said he hadn't selected a pitcher for today, but expected all his hurlers to be ready.
"At this point everybody has to be available, and we're going to make a run at it," he said.
