Post 2 chips away for third victory

"I felt weird, but my teammates had my back," he observed. "... My velocity wasn't there. I'm usually around 85 or 87 (mph)."

He fired pitches of 85 and 86 mph in the first inning, but didn't surpass 81 after the third inning. His explanation was simple.

"I usually relieve," he said. "... This is the only game I've gone over four innings."

The win gives him a 5-0 record with four saves.

Hage said game-winning rallies are nothing new to him and his teammates.

"We're kind of like the comeback kids. We've had many games where we've come back, which is not always a good thing," he noted. "But it shows our grit and our heart."

When it comes to grit and heart, Governors coach Mike Skytland said Walker, now 1-3, had both in abundance.

Walker, who had pitched just 14 2/3 regular-season innings, threw 101 pitches, 57 of them strikes, before giving way to Uhler.

"Walker had an incredible effort. He wanted to finish the game and we gave him that opportunity. I'm proud of his effort," Skytland said.

Skytland said you simply can't leave the door ajar and win against a team like Fargo.