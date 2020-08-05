Post 2 again blasts its way into double figures

The reigning state AA champions turned the corner in the fifth inning, scoring five runs to pull ahead 8-0.

Grand Forks pitchers Jackson Haagenson and Jack Jahnke, both left-handers, added fuel to the five-run Fargo uprising with three walks. Drew Sandy's two-run triple was the telling blow in the fifth-inning rally. The other runs scored on a delayed double steal, a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.

The Grand Forks offense gained no traction at all against Zach Sandy, who will be a senior at Fargo Shanley. He retired 12 of the first 13 men he faced and took a no-hitter into the fifth. Parker Monette and Brody Sorenson ended Sandy's no-hit hopes with back-to-back singles.

Sandy left the mound after retiring the first Grand Forks batter in the sixth after delivering 57 pitches, 39 of them strikes.

Post 2 coach Luke Rustad said the move was made to keep Sandy under 60 pitches. That enables him to return to the mound a day earlier than if he'd surpassed the 60-pitch threshold.

"He'll be on two days rest now. We'll have him Saturday -- if we get that far," Rustad said.

Rustad said Post 2's booming offense the first two days of the state tournament indicates his team is swinging the bat like it should.