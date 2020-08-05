Post 2 again blasts its way into double figures

Fargo Post 2 is sizzling hot.
For the second straight day, Post 2 scored in double figures at the state AA Senior Babe Ruth baseball tournament.
Post 2 belted Grand Forks 11-0 Wednesday to move into the winners' bracket semifinals against Bismarck.
Zach Sandy supplied the pitching, holding Grand Forks to two hits in 5 2/3 innings to pick up his seventh victory of the year.
Sandy said he has a three-pitch assortment.
"Fastball, curveball and change-up. The change is probably my best pitch, actually."
On the mound, Sandy said he's always in attack mode, challenging hitters.
"I'm competitive until the game is over," he said. "I'm probably one of the most competitive players in the state."
Cole Hage sparked Fargo's attack with three hits, including a home run on the seventh pitch of the game. Hage's solo shot carried well beyond the 340-foot sign in left field at Municipal Ballpark, giving him six round-trippers. He also doubled and finished the day with three RBIs.
Drew Sandy, Zach Sandy and Michael Hallquist each added two hits for Post 2.
Fargo scored in all but one inning in the game, which ended after six innings due to the 10-run rule.
The reigning state AA champions turned the corner in the fifth inning, scoring five runs to pull ahead 8-0.
Grand Forks pitchers Jackson Haagenson and Jack Jahnke, both left-handers, added fuel to the five-run Fargo uprising with three walks. Drew Sandy's two-run triple was the telling blow in the fifth-inning rally. The other runs scored on a delayed double steal, a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch.
The Grand Forks offense gained no traction at all against Zach Sandy, who will be a senior at Fargo Shanley. He retired 12 of the first 13 men he faced and took a no-hitter into the fifth. Parker Monette and Brody Sorenson ended Sandy's no-hit hopes with back-to-back singles.
Sandy left the mound after retiring the first Grand Forks batter in the sixth after delivering 57 pitches, 39 of them strikes.
Post 2 coach Luke Rustad said the move was made to keep Sandy under 60 pitches. That enables him to return to the mound a day earlier than if he'd surpassed the 60-pitch threshold.
"He'll be on two days rest now. We'll have him Saturday -- if we get that far," Rustad said.
Rustad said Post 2's booming offense the first two days of the state tournament indicates his team is swinging the bat like it should.
"Offensively, we had an early July swoon. We're getting back now to what our expectations are," he said.
Rustad said his team, which has won nine straight games, is playing with confidence.
"We've had success. We've been there in a lot of tough, big games and that's helped them to mature," he noted. "They don't put a lot of pressure on themselves."
Post 2 reached the championship game of the 2019 national American Legion baseball tournament.
