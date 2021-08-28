Piper Harris: An athlete for all seasons

Twice Mandan has lost state-qualifying games in West Region softball.

Now, as a senior, time is running out in the chase for a state championship.

She has high hopes in volleyball.

"Not a perfect season," she said as she looked up the road. "I just want to keep improving and improving. And I want to have the improving pay off and get us to the state championship match with everything that we built."

Mandan opened the season on Friday with a 3-0 victory over Grand Forks Central in the BPS Invitational Crossover in Bismarck. The road turned rocky in the next two matches, though. The Braves fell 2-1 to West Fargo and 2-1 to Fargo South.

The Braves have four games scheduled today against Grand Forks Red River, Wahpeton, Fargo North and Valley City, all at Bismarck High School.

Harris is the daughter of Jason Harris, who coached college basketball for two decades at Dakota College in Bottineau and Bismarck State College. She said being a coach's kid has been advantageous for her.