Century and Bismarck have been a fun rivalry through the years in boys hockey.

This year, the rivalry ended with a decided Century flavor to it, as the Patriots earned their first shutout against the Demons since the 2018-19 West Region championship game in a 5-0 win at the VFW Sports Center.

Tuesday night's win, combined with a 5-2 defeat of the Demons just less than a month ago, gave the Patriots one of their more offensively successful campaigns against the Demons in the last decade.

"I was happy with how we started the game," Patriots head coach Troy Olson said. "We had a good sense of urgency and kept things simple, and we carried that through the first two periods. Hoyt did a good job in net, but it was a good job by the team in blocking shots and playing good team defense."

Century's dominance started early and carried throughout, as they held Bismarck's offense to just eight total shots.

"One of our main goals was to start fast," senior forward TJ Olson said. "We took away any momentum they had. Another big goal for us was playing well defensively, and we did that. Hoyt (Ubl) led the way, we stood behind him and built off of him."

Century's top scorers were on the puck right from the get-go.

Hayden Ritter and Max Vig each finished the first period with a goal and an assist. Andrew Brubakken scored the icebreaker 3:11 in on a successful wrap-around try against Bismarck goalie Carson Erickson (16 saves).

"It's good for a team to get that first one out of the way, we settled down a little," Troy Olson said. "We just had to keep doing what we were doing, so after a strong start, it was nice to see us back it up and keep playing well. It was good to see the scoring early, and then to back it up with a few more was good for the guys.

"The guys who cashed in made a lot of nice plays, and down the stretch, it's key for us to keep making those kinds of plays."

Olson, the 2023 Joe Ulness Award winner as the top senior hockey player in Bismarck, also hit the score sheet twice.

Assisting on Ritter's first period tally and scoring Century's first goal in the second period, it was a highly successful night for the senior forward.

"I couldn't have asked for a better way to (finish out my senior regular season schedule)," TJ Olson said. "We came back off a week where we weren't at our best, and it was nice to see us bounce back and play the way we did.

"The Ulness is a prestigious award, so it feels great to win it in my last game at the VFW. I've watched this game since I was little, so it was really cool to win it."

One of the only blemishes for the Patriots, outside of a scoreless third period, was their one penalty, which was a too-many-men infraction midway through the third.

The Patriots defense stifled the Demons power play, and kept the puck moving out of their own end well.

"Penalties have been an issue for us the last few weeks," Troy Olson said. "We addressed it as a team, and it was good to see the guys make the adjustment they needed. I didn't expect that few of penalties, but when you're moving your feet and hitting properly with your hands down, it's a good sign for you."

Century goalie Hoyt Ubl was not tested often, but he made two crucial saves late in the first on two of Bismarck's three total shots in the game.

"Everything starts with the goalie," Olson said. "That's what's been happening, the (shots) we have been giving up have been grade-A opportunities. In every shutout, a goalie has to earn it by being tested, so it was good to see him stay focused and make saves when we needed him to."

Century's power play got plenty of ice time and tallied twice, first on a mid-first-period boarding major and again in the second for Olson's goal.

"It was good to get a couple power-play goals," Olson said. "As a coach, obviously you want more on that five-minute penalty, but we have to do a better job of getting to the net. We did get a couple, and with it coming down to tournament time, you have to score on power plays if you want the season to end where you want it to."

"We took what Bismarck gave us on the power play," TJ Olson said. "In the third, we struggled a little with doing that."

Bismarck's offense continued a season-long struggle, taking their eighth shutout overall and fourth against West Region competition.

The Patriots felt they were capable of slowing down Bismarck, but it took a commitment to defense to make it happen for a team that has had its ups and downs defensively.

"Every team in the state is the same, everybody wants to start playing their best hockey now that the playoffs are coming," Troy Olson said. "We have been inconsistent defensively, which is frustrating in February, but tonight was a step in the right direction and we have to keep building on it.

"It was good to see the adjustments we made tonight, especially against a rivalry team like Bismarck," TJ Olson said. "That was cool to see us come together and make adjustments."

The win keeps the Patriots within striking distance of the West Region regular season title, though they still sit behind both Minot and Legacy in the West Region standings.

"We just have to control what we can control," TJ Olson said. "We control our destiny, so we just have to do what we need to do to succeed."

Century closes the regular season Thursday in Bottineau.

"In this league, if you overlook someone, it can be a long night for you," Troy Olson said. "It's the last game of the regular season, there will be a lot of emotions, so we need to come out fast like we did tonight and hopefully get the same result."