Parade of hitters leads Century past Blue Jays

Century came out hitting on all cylinders. The Patriots opened leads of 11-4 and 18-8 en route to a 25-11 blowout. Century set the stage for what was to come as five different hitters had five or more kills in the opening set.

The hosts forged advantages of 13-6 and and 19-10 in the second set, which ended 25-18. Hattie Fitterer, a 5-10 senior, was Century's big weapon with five kills in the second game.

Game three was a complete turnabout. Jamestown's offense found its groove and the defense came alive and the Blue Jays gave the Patriots a thorough trouncing. An 11-3 run gave the Jays a 20-10 lead. Grace Hegerle, a 5-10 senior, ran the show with six kills and a block for the Blue Jays, who prevailed 25-13.

"Props to Jamestown. They started swinging and blocking and our girls didn't adjust to that very well," Zastoupil said. "(The Jays) were playing aggressively ... and I think we got a little complacent and got caught on our heels."

Coach Hegerle said the third game provided a peek at what the Blue Jays can be.

"I'm grateful we played well in the third set. It provided a glimpse of how we can play," she noted. "I hope we can play them again."