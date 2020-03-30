On the honor system: Shutdown separates coaches, athletes

Century girls track and field coach Brennan Doan looked forward eagerly to getting started this spring, and not surprisingly so.
"We have 24 state qualifiers coming back from last year and 125 of the 130 points we scored last year at state. ... I'm really looking forward to the season. There's a lot of returning talent, for sure," he said.
The Patriots, as is the case with most high school track and field teams statewide, did, indeed, start. After three weeks, however, everything was shut down, as is the case with athletic teams from sea to shining sea.
"As of now we're not allowed to have team practices or captain's practices. ... We've just encouraged our athletes to stay active and work out at home as best they can," Doan said.
Century boys track and field coach Justin Miller said the lack of team practices puts the athletes on the honor system, as is the case with offseason training programs.
"We're encouraging our athletes to work out at home in some form and trusting them to get that done. ... I think our athletes in Bismarck, in general, are dedicated," Miller said. "They do what they can to stay in shape so they're ready if we do come back."
Scott Reichenberger, who shares Bismarck Demons track coaching duties with Jeremy Schroeder, said athletes trying to train on their own have had some of their options eliminated.
"We can phone them with (planned) workouts, but they have to do it on their own. It's not something we can monitor," Reichenberger said. "The toughest thing right now is that a lot of gyms are closed and schools are closed. That does make it tougher for them, but everybody is in the same position."
It's easier for some track and field athletes to train on their own than it is others, depending on the event, according to Reichenberger.
"Track is so diverse. When you look at the pole vault, they're not able to practice that particular skill. ... Distance runners can do kind of what we normally do and accomplish a lot if they choose to," Reichenberger said. "Throwers, if they want to lift weights, don't really have a lot of opportunity to do that."
Miller said there are advantages to team practices that can't be simulated elsewhere.
"All the field events are hard to do alone. They're all technical or require some sort of an implement. ... Overall you still have to have coaches to drive athletes," he noted.
While conceding team attrition is a possibility the longer the shutdown continues, the coaches said communication among athletes can help to keep teammates motivated.
"I don't think (attrition) is a problem. I think the kids are in constant communication with each other and holding each other accountable," Miller said.
Miller said he doesn't expect accountability to be a big issue.
"(Century's athletes) all know what the goal is for our program. Even if the season changes, the goal doesn't," he observed.
"(Attrition) is a concern, but my hope is a bunch of the kids are still communicating and keeping each other positive," Reichenberger said.
"There are kids on the team who are pretty self-motivated. They're still working out and doing what they can," Reichenberger added. "Most teams have kids like that."
It's not just practice time that's been lost. Indoor meets would have begun by this time, with outdoor competition looming in early April. Reichenberger said it's tough to see track meets, and the opportunities for improvement they afford, slip away.
"I do see that, and not just for Bismarck High School kids, but for athletes across the state and country," he said. "But it comes down to the fact that everybody is in the same situation. ... I do feel for the seniors who want to have a great senior year."
Reichenberger and Doan say they're past the point of frustration and worry.
"When you think about the big picture, sports is such a small thing compared to jobs and daily life. ... This helps you to put things in a little different perspective," Reichenberger observed. "Depending on what your perspective is, it makes you slow down and think a little bit."
Doan has come to realize he need not fret about things over which he has no control.
"It's easy to be frustrated about this situation, but there's nothing I can do about it. It's out of my control. I'm kind of past that (frustration) stage," he said.
