On the honor system: Shutdown separates coaches, athletes

"We can phone them with (planned) workouts, but they have to do it on their own. It's not something we can monitor," Reichenberger said. "The toughest thing right now is that a lot of gyms are closed and schools are closed. That does make it tougher for them, but everybody is in the same position."

It's easier for some track and field athletes to train on their own than it is others, depending on the event, according to Reichenberger.

"Track is so diverse. When you look at the pole vault, they're not able to practice that particular skill. ... Distance runners can do kind of what we normally do and accomplish a lot if they choose to," Reichenberger said. "Throwers, if they want to lift weights, don't really have a lot of opportunity to do that."

Miller said there are advantages to team practices that can't be simulated elsewhere.

"All the field events are hard to do alone. They're all technical or require some sort of an implement. ... Overall you still have to have coaches to drive athletes," he noted.

While conceding team attrition is a possibility the longer the shutdown continues, the coaches said communication among athletes can help to keep teammates motivated.