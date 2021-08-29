Not perfectly, but Blue Jays start fast

If you apply the venerable sports saying "quit on a good one," then the Jamestown Blue Jays didn't have much of a weekend.
By just about any other standard, however, and the Blue Jay volleyball team got out of the blocks in great shape to start a new season.
Jamestown swept through its first six matches at the BPS Invitational Crossover with a nearly unblemished record, losing just one set. Then the Blue Jays ran into West Fargo Sheyenne in their seventh and final match. Sheyenne swept the Blue Jays 25-16, 25-19, 15-9 Saturday afternoon at Century High School's Olson gym.
Thus reigning state champion Century emerged from the two-day, 72-match grind as the only unbeaten at 7-0. Century has now won 31 straight matches. The Patriots marched to last year's state title with a 24-0 mark.
Jamestown was the only team to finish 6-1. Fargo North was close behind at 5-1. Tied for fourth at 5-2 was a five-team gaggle consisting of Bismarck, Fargo South, Fargo Shanley, West Fargo and West Fargo Sheyenne.
Mandan, St. Mary's and Legacy finished 4-3, 3-4 and 3-4, respectively.
Jamestown head coach Sara Hegerle was anything but shaken by the Sheyenne onslaught.
"It just didn't go our way," Hegerle said. "We've been playing well all weekend. This (loss) is not an indicator of our ability ... And Sheyenne is a good volleyball team."
While noting that winning is always the preferred outcome, Hegerle said the Crossover is something of a shakedown cruise for most of the teams involved. The matches are non-regional contests, so there's normally a lot of experimenting, shuffling of personnel and evaluating that goes on all weekend.
"The last match we had three liberos playing. ... The lineups change for every single team. It's about where we are and where we need to go," she noted. "We had a different lineup on the court for every match. ... This is a group that I trust, and they trust each other."
Graduation losses cost the Blue Jays a good deal of offensive firepower and back row talent. However, there are several veteran players returning to form the nucleus of this year's team.
"What I like about our returning players is they're really good leaders. They lead in the right way. Our returnees have a lot of maturity," Hegerle said. "Our all-staters are gone, but our other players have gotten better."
Although there was a lot of mixing and matching going on over the weekend, Hegerle said she was encouraged by how her players responded to differing roles.
"We put different lineups in there and there wasn't a missed step. They all genuinely want to play together. The chemistry stayed the same from beginning to end," she noted. "The foundation of Blue Jay volleyball has been to play together, and I think this team gets it."
Hegerle said two of the Crossover matches stand out in her mind.
"I think the (Fargo) Davies match, because Davies beats us every year," she observed. "There's something about Davies we just don't match up with. But we controlled that match from beginning to end."
Jamestown won that match, its fifth of the tournament, 25-18, 25-18, 15-11.
"The last match I'll remember too. There are things we have to learn," she added.
When all was said and done, the tournament indicated good balance between the West and East Regions. West Region teams carved out a 38-32 edge in the 70 inter-regional matches. Five West Region teams finished with winning records and six eastern teams landed on the plus side of the ledger.
After a brief respite, West Region action begins on Tuesday with Williston at Century, Legacy at St. Mary's, Watford City at Dickinson and Jamestown at Turtle Mountain.