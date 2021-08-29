 Skip to main content
Not perfectly, but Blue Jays start fast

Not perfectly, but Blue Jays start fast

082921-spt-bis-vball-invite

St. Mary's outside hitter Lydia Spies (2) sends a kill between Alexus Olson (12) and Alli Halvorson of West Fargo on Saturday at the Bismarck Invitational.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

 If you apply the venerable sports saying "quit on a good one," then the  Jamestown Blue Jays didn't have much of a weekend.

By just about any other standard, however, and the Blue Jay volleyball team got out of the blocks in great shape to start a new season.

Jamestown swept through its first six matches at the BPS Invitational Crossover with a nearly unblemished record, losing just one set. Then the Blue Jays ran into West Fargo Sheyenne in their seventh and final match. Sheyenne swept the Blue Jays 25-16, 25-19, 15-9 Saturday afternoon at Century High School's Olson gym.

 Thus reigning state champion Century emerged from the two-day, 72-match grind as the only unbeaten at 7-0. Century has now won 31 straight matches. The Patriots marched to last year's state title with a 24-0 mark.

 Jamestown was the only team to finish 6-1. Fargo North was close behind at 5-1. Tied for fourth at 5-2 was a five-team gaggle consisting of Bismarck, Fargo South, Fargo Shanley, West Fargo and West Fargo Sheyenne.

 Mandan, St. Mary's and Legacy finished 4-3, 3-4 and 3-4, respectively.

  Jamestown head coach Sara Hegerle was anything but shaken by the Sheyenne onslaught.

 "It just didn't go our way," Hegerle said. "We've been playing well all weekend. This (loss) is not an indicator of our ability ... And Sheyenne is a good volleyball team."

 While noting that winning is always the preferred outcome, Hegerle said the Crossover is something of a shakedown cruise for most of the teams involved. The matches are non-regional contests, so there's normally a lot of experimenting, shuffling of personnel and evaluating that goes on all weekend.

 "The last match we had three liberos playing. ... The lineups change for every single team. It's about where we are and where we need to go," she noted. "We had a different lineup on the court for every match. ... This is a group that I trust, and they trust each other."

 Graduation losses cost the Blue Jays a good deal of offensive firepower and back row talent. However, there are several veteran players returning to form the nucleus of this year's team.

 "What I like about our returning players is they're really good leaders. They lead in the right way. Our returnees have a lot of maturity," Hegerle said. "Our all-staters are gone, but our other players have gotten better."

 Although there was a lot of mixing and matching going on over the weekend, Hegerle said she was encouraged by how her players responded to differing roles.

 "We put different lineups in there and there wasn't a missed step. They all genuinely want to play together. The chemistry stayed the same from beginning to end," she noted. "The foundation of Blue Jay volleyball has been to play together, and I think this team gets it."

 Hegerle said two of the Crossover matches stand out in her mind.

 "I think the (Fargo) Davies match, because Davies beats us every year," she observed. "There's something about Davies we just don't match up with. But we controlled that match from beginning to end."

  Jamestown won that match, its fifth of the tournament, 25-18, 25-18, 15-11.

 "The last match I'll remember too. There are things we have to learn," she added.

  When all was said and done, the tournament indicated good balance between the West and East Regions. West Region teams carved out a 38-32 edge in the 70 inter-regional matches. Five West Region teams finished with winning records and six eastern teams landed on the plus side of the ledger.

 After a brief respite, West Region action begins on Tuesday with Williston at Century, Legacy at St. Mary's, Watford City at Dickinson and Jamestown at Turtle Mountain.

BPS Invitational Volleyball Crossover

Tournament Standings

Century 7-0, Jamestown 6-1, Fargo North 5-1, Bismarck 5-2, Fargo Shanley 5-2, West Fargo 5-2, West Fargo Sheyenne 5-2, Fargo South 5-2, Dickinson 4-3, Mandan 4-3, Fargo Davies 4-3,

St. Mary's 3-4, Legacy 3-4, Minot 2-5, Valley City 2-5, Watford City 2-5, Wahpeton 2-5, Williston 2-5, Grand Forks Red River 1-5, Devils Lake 0-6, Grand Forks Central 0-7.

Saturday's Results

Bismarck High School

Dickinson 3, Devils Lake 0 (25-13, 25-11, 15-11)

Valley City 3, Williston 0 (25-16, 25-15, 15-7)

Fargo Shanley 3, G.F. Red River 0 (25-13, 25-14, 15-7)

Bismarck 3, Devils Lake 0 (25-11, 25-9, 15-5)

Mandan 2, G.F. Red River 1 (25-13, 25-13, 10-15)

Dickinson 2, Wahpeton 1 (25-15, 25-18, 7-15)

Mandan 3, Wahpeton 0 (25-21, 25-16, 16-14)

Fargo Shanley 3, Legacy 0 (25-15, 25-9, 15-12)

Dickinson 2, Fargo North 1 (18-25, 25-20, 17-15)

Fargo Shanley 2, Bismarck 1 (25-23, 22-25, 15-13)

Valley City 3, Legacy 0 (25-23, 25-18, 15-9)

Fargo North 3, Mandan 0 (25-20, 27-25, 15-11)

Bismarck 3, Valley City 0 (25-13, 26-24, 15-3)

G.F. Red River 2, Williston 1 (25-23, 25-18, 7-15)

Legacy 3, Devils Lake 0 (25-11, 25-14, 15-4)

Williston 2, Wahpeton 1 (25-20, 25-17, 11-15)

Mandan 2, Valley City 1 (20-25, 25-23, 15-6)

Fargo Shanley 3, Dickinson 0 (25-15, 25-22, 15-6)

Bismarck 3, G.F. Red River 0 (25-13, 25-15, 15-8)

Legacy 2, Wahpeton 1 (25-20, 25-15, 11-15)

Fargo North 3, Williston 0 (25-10, 25-18, 15-6)

Century High School

Century 2, Fargo South 1 (25-19, 25-22, 11-15)

Fargo Davies 2, Minot 1 (25-22, 25-10, 12-15)

Watford City 3, G.F. Central 0 (25-21, 25-19, 15-2)

Jamestown 3, Fargo South 0 (25-17, 25-12, 18-16)

W.F. Sheyenne 2, Minot 1 (21-25, 25-16, 15-3)

West Fargo 3, St. Mary's 0 (25-18, 25-20, 15-9)

Century 3, Fargo Davies 0 (25-21, 25-13, 15-12)

St. Mary's 3, G.F. Central 0 (25-16, 25-8, 15-10)

W.F. Sheyenne 3, Watford City 0 (25-19, 25-19, 15-7)

Jamestown 3, Fargo Davies 0 (25-18, 25-18, 15-11)

West Fargo 2, Minot 1 (25-12, 23-25, 15-11)

Fargo South 3, Watford City 0 (25-23, 25-19, 20-18)

Century 2, W.F. Sheyenne 1 (25-21, 19-25, 15-10)

Jamestown 3, G.F. Central 0 (25-9, 26-24, 15-8)

Fargo Davies 2, St. Mary's 1 (30-28, 21-25, 15-11)

Century 2, West Fargo 1 (21-25, 25-16, 15-9)

Minot 3, G.F. Central 0 (25-17, 25-11, 15-6)

Fargo South 2, St. Mary's 1 (25-17, 28-26, 13-15)

W.F. Sheyenne 3, Jamestown 0 (25-16, 25-19, 15-9)

West Fargo 3, Watford City 0 (25-17, 25-10, 15-9)

Tournament Statistics

Century

 Kills: Logan Nissley 47, Claire Bauman 44, Camryn Harter 38, Macy Fridgen 28, Abby Fletcher 28. Blocks: Bauman 8.5, Fletcher 5.5, Fridgen 5, Erika Lee 4. Assists: Delani Clarke 110, Fletcher 76. Digs: Jaycie Clarke 79, D. Clarke 74, Fletcher 42, Halle Nattern 37, Autumn Ketterling 33. Aces: Bauman 6, D. Clarke 6, Fletcher 6, Mattern 5. 

Jamestown

 Kills: Hunter Peterson 32, Haylie Hakanson 31, Berdie Newman 30, Katie Falk 25. Blocks: Annie Nabwe 20, Hakanson 12. Assists: Katie Trumbauer 94, Makenna Nold 43. Digs: Jenna Fischer 44, Aspyn Peterson 42, Jenna Fischer 44, Rylee Joseph 35. Aces: Fischer 14, Nold 12.

West Fargo Sheyenne

Kills: Callie Reagan Bogenreif 46, Callie Tungseth 39, Khloe Brown 34, Kailee Waasdorp 25. Blocks: Brown 9, Tungseth 9. Assists: Brooke Johnson 94, Kennedy Colter 79. Digs: Waasdorp 87, Mia Engel 56, Kallie Dodds 40, Johnson 26. Aces: Waasdorp 14, Dodds 5.

St. Mary's

 Kills: Brooke Haas 37, Mykie Messer 35, Lexie Gerving 32, Lydia Spies 32. Blocks: Messer 18, Sommer Schweitzer 18. Assists: Gabbi Mann 79, Haas 52. Digs: Messer 56, Katie Peyerl 37, Koia Krenz 29. Aces: Haas 10, Mann 8, Krenz 5.

Watford City

Kills: Madison Spacher 32, Jessica Mogen 27, Gracen Breitbach 18. Blocks: Spacher 8.5, Messina Garmann 4, Breitbach 3.5. Assists: Kimber-Lee McGorman 50, Spacher 29. Digs: Mogen 40, Akira Hogue 36, Lexi Moberg 33, McGorman 24. Aces: Mogen 13, Spacher 10, Hogue 9.

Grand Forks Central

 Kills: Mackenzie Norlin 23, Lilly Hodgson 17, Jasmine Thomas 11. Blocks: Norlin 4, Thomas 4. Assists: Madeline Stangl 37, Emma Haskamp 22. Digs: Katelyn Gass 24, Hodgson 13, Emma Jackson 12. Aces: Hodgson 9.

