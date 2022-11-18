Northern Cass returns to 'B' title game with win over Kenmare-Bowbells

Volleyball is a game of momentum.

It can also help to have a short memory.

On the verge of a sweep and a return trip to the state tournament match, top-seeded Northern Cass watched as Kenmare-Bowbells battled back late and won 28-26 to fore a fourth set.

It didn’t faze the Jaguars.

“It doesn’t matter,” Northern Cass coach Angie Johnson said. “That third set is done, they can have that one. We just have to refocus and just do what we need to do on our side of the court.

“We were trying to do too much I think and focusing on everything that they were doing over there vs. playing Jaguar volleyball and just staying true to what we know how to do.”

Northern Cass turned the page and punched a ticket to the state Class B volleyball tournament final with a 25-16, 25-19, 26-28, 25-16 semifinal victory on Friday at the Event Center Main Arena.

“We just needed to turn it around in the fourth and get that focus back and really finish the game,” Johnson said.

“We just had to keep our energy right and stick together as a team instead of playing apart,” said Jaguars middle hitter Josie Jensen, a 6-foor-3 junior.

Jensen finished with a team-high 15 blocks to go along with 11 kills, 17 digs and three aces as Northern Cass set up a title-game rematch with Linton-HMB on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Lions beat the Jaguars in the title game last season, and the Jaguars are the only team to have a win over Linton-HMB this year.

“That’s what she’s out there for, to use her height and to be able to get a touch on a lot of things. She did her job tonight for sure,” Johnson said.

Northern Cass frustrated Kenmare-Bowbells at the net all day, posting 41 blocks. Along with Jensen’s 15, Halle Crockett and Eleise Sand each had eight and Jocelyn Aasen five.

“Just getting two people up at every hitter is a real key to our game,” Jensen said. “Just so that our defense knows where to set up around it.”

The Jaguars spread the offensive attack around. Halle Crockett led the way with 12 kills and Jensen added 11. Ellie Lucas added seven, Aasen six, Haidyn Crockett four, Sand three and Noelle Erickson two.

“Anybody can be on at any given time so spreading the ball out is super important for us,” Jensen said.

“That’s when we play our best, when everybody can contribute,” Johnson said. “We’re going to rely on Josie and Halle a lot but when those other players can get 2, 3, 4, 5 kills, that’s big because that makes the blockers on the other side have to think about where are they going to set the ball because everybody is able to put the ball down.”

Addy Rust and Jensen each had three aces, Rust led the Jaguars with 21 assists and Erickson had a team-high 19 digs.

Kenmare-Bowbells 42-3 got 17 kills from Brenna Stroklund, 34 assists and 14 digs from Kate Zimmer and five aces from Presley Zeltinger. The Honkers take on Thompson at 2 p.m. for third place.

The Jaguars 38-1 square off Linton-HMB again in the final.

“We all have to keep the same energy and come out ready to go,” Jensen said.

“We’re going to celebrate a little tonight and refocus,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a big game, a rematch from last year. Hopefully we can come out on the other side this year.”