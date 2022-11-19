Northern Cass outlasts Linton-HMB for 'B' title

Trailing 9-6 in the decisive fifth set, Northern Cass called a timeout.

The Jaguars finished strong, rallying to win their second state championship.

Northern Cass scored nine of the final 10 points as they avenged a loss to Linton-HMB in last year’s state final, ending the Lions’ quest for a third straight Class B volleyball title.

“We just had to rally around each other and believe in each other, that we could do it. We just had to stay confident,” said Jaguars middle hitter Josie Jensen. The 6-foot-3 junior posted 20 kills and 10 blocks – both team highs – and 13 digs.

Jocelyn Aasen and Halle Crockett had kills as Northern Cass reeled off five consecutive points to take an 11-9 lead.

“You’ve just got to keep your mindset right and keep our energy together, not pulling apart,” Jensen said.

After a Kaylee Weninger kill brought the Lions within 11-10, the Jaguars finished it off with four consecutive points, including a block from Aasen and two kills by Jensen.

“It was just executing. We’ve worked on finishing all year and we knew we could do it,” Jensen said.

The No. 1-seeded Jaguars won the opener, then took the final two sets to prevail 25-11, 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10 on Saturday night at the Event Center.

“You know, it was just trying to get them to believe that they could do it,” Northern Cass coach Angie Johnson said. “That’s what we talked about before the game. We had a lot of jitters and we were nervous and Linton is a really tough team and they are used to this atmosphere, being on that championship side so it was just making sure we stayed true to ourselves, stay within ourselves so we don’t try to do too much and just trust each other.”

The Jaguars earned their second state title, to go along with their first in 2013. In knocking off the two-time defending champion Lions, they prevailed in the first Class B title game to go five sets since 2016, when LaMoure defeated Minot Our Redeemer’s 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 17-25, 15-8.

Jensen provided big plays when the Jaguars needed them all night.

“She just controls the net when she’s out there. You can’t miss her,” Johnson said. “She came through big. And we had a freshman go in for her in the back row and she also came through big in the back row. It was just a full team night. Our bench was up and cheering and bringing that energy as well.”

Jensen’s 20 kills led the way, but Halle Crockett added 10, Eleise Sand seven, Ellie Lucas five and Haidyn Crockett four for the Jaguars, who finished the season at 39-1.

“That’s key for us,” Johnson said. “Yeah, we go a little bit more to Halle and Josie but once they kind of pinpoint those two, then we can go away from them and be confident in our other hitters as well.”

The Jaguars posted 22 blocks, led by Jensen’s 10, which set a championship-game record. Sand finished with four, Halle Crockett and Aasen each had three and Lucas two. The Jaguars’ 83 blocks set a tournament record.

Addy Rust and Noelle Erickson each had 21 assists, Halle Crockett led the Jaguars with 26 digs and three of their six aces.

The Lions, who came into the tournament seeded second, finished at 38-2, with both of their losses coming to Northern Cass.

After dropping the opening set, Linton-HMB took the next two before the Jaguars closed out the final two with strong finishes.

ShayLee Bosch finished with 26 kills, three blocks and 15 digs to pace the Lions. Linton got 10 kills from Kaylee Weninger, six from Lacey Bosch and five each from Paige Hulm and Gracie Schumacher.

Gracie Schumacher had 47 assists – which gave her a tournament-record 145. Grace Keeney finished with a team-high 33 digs. Hulm and Brooklyn Schumacher each served a pair of aces.

The Jaguars spent much of the season ranked No. 1 in the state, but to get back to the championship and finish it off with a victory was a perfect ending for Northern Cass.

“It means everything to us. It’s just a great sendoff for our seniors. It means the world to them and it means the world to us to be able to come back and do it and really finish it out,” Jensen said.

“It’s surreal,” Johnson said. “I still keep saying, did that really happen? It will probably take a little bit to sink in but I’m just so proud of these girls and their effort and the hard work they’ve put in from June until now.”