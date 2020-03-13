No victory, no defeat; just an end for Demons at state basketball tournament

Taking the biggest hit, of course, are the seniors on the boys and girls teams who will never know who would have won that coveted state championship.

"I just can't stop thinking about our seniors and the things they did for our program," Wilhelm noted. "I just feel awful for all the seniors having to go out like this. ... We'll have more seasons, but the seniors have done all they can to put themselves in this position, and I feel awful about it."

Kenyon Eagle, Tyce Halter, Nick Hinsz, Joey Mills and Kade Rohlfs have all played their final basketball game for the Demons.

Wilhelm and his players are left with an empty feeling for good reason. Their 20-5 record included just one loss, in overtime, in their last 10 games. The Demons hadn't lost a game in regulation time in over a month, and belted Fargo Shanley 85-62 in Thursday's quarterfinal round.

"We're still alive in the tournament and have a chance to win it," Wilhelm said in retrospect. "I feel we're playing our best basketball all year. Thursday was probably the best we've been on both ends of the floor all season."

Wilhelm, in his fifth season as the BHS head boys basketball coach, said he never imagined he would be confronted with a scenario like the one he faced on Friday.