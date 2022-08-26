No. 3 Mandan wins marquee matchup against fifth-ranked Fargo Davies

Mandan’s offense built a big lead. The Braves’ defense finished it off.

Mandan scored touchdowns on each of its first five drives and its defense got two stops late to earn a 34-26 win in a matchup of top 5 teams Friday night.

Max Carlson threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 74 yards and a touchdown as the third-ranked Braves started a season with high expectations the right way.

“It’s good to come out and show we’re the team a lot of people think we are,” Carlson said. “Davies is a good team. We can do a lot of things better, but this a great start for us.”

Davies star quarterback Mason Klabo kept the Eagles in it, engineering three second-half TD drives.

“Their quarterback is good, but I thought our kids kept competing,” Mandan coach Todd Sheldon said. “Offensively, we kind of stalled in the second half, but still pleased to come out of this one on top.”

Mandan’s first drive ended with a long Carlson touchdown run.

After completing an 18-yard pass to Tahrye Frank, Carlson faked a give to Lincon Wiseman and went untouched 59 yards for a touchdown.

“I’ve been getting a lot of crap for not being able to run, so I just wanted to show people that I can,” Carlson said. "I mean, we have Lincon to do most of the running and our line is great, but I want to help out too."

Wiseman, who battled cramps in the second half, finished with 120 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns.

After a quick scoring drive to start the game, the Braves churned out a long scoring march their second time with the ball.

Wiseman’s eighth carry of the drive ended on a seven-yard scoring run, pushing the lead to 13-0. Alex Wegner’s second PAT kick made it 14-0. In all, the drive covered 73 yards and took nine plays.

In danger of being blown out, No. 5-ranked Davies got a big return on the ensuing kickoff. Ray Brown took it 55 yards inside the Mandan 15-yard line. The Braves nearly made a stand, but on fourth-down-and-three from the 6-yard line, the elusive Klabo scrambled six yards for a touchdown, cutting the Mandan lead in half.

The Braves made it 3-for-3 with TD drives in the first half, making it 20-7 with a 65-yard scoring possession.

Tahrye Frank’s sparkling 23-yard scoring catch from Carlson capped the eight-play drive, pushing the lead back to 13 (20-7). Frank caught three balls for 59 yards.

Mandan forced a three-and-out and wasted little time getting back on the scoreboard.

After a short punt, Wiseman took the first play 50 yards through a big hole for a touchdown. Wegner’s PAT made it 27-7. All four of the Braves’ first-half possessions ended in touchdowns, totaling 258 yards, 153 more than Davies.

“First half was really good. We can do better than we did in the second half though,” Carlson said.

Klabo brought the Eagles back within two scores on the opening possession of the second half.

On a fourth-down play, the sophomore QB scored on a 20-yard draw, making it 27-13 with 8:33 left in the third quarter.

Mandan answered again, hitting another big play.

On third-and-nine on their own 26, Carlson hit Karsyn Jablonski on a 25-yard pass and the Mandan star receiver did the rest, outrunning the Davies’ defense for a 74-yard touchdown.

“Karsyn, I thought played great, like we expect. I thought we had a lot of kids make contributions. Had some problems with the cramping we have to get figured out, but still, really happy overall," Sheldon said.

Jablonski, one of the top players in the state, had 141 yards receiving and 16 rushing on eight touches.

Klabo’s third rushing touchdown of the game kept Davies it in going to the final quarter, jumping in from the 3-yard line to cap a 12-play drive.

Davies’ second-half surge continued late in the fourth quarter.

Klabo connected with Oliver Lucht up the seam for a 22-yard touchdown. The PAT kick was botched, keeping the gap at eight (34-26) with 3:55 left.

Klabo, also a top basketball player, ran for 136 yards and threw for 139 more. He was picked off by Mandan safety Devon Church in the fourth quarter to stop a drive for the game's lone turnover.

Mandan had a touchdown pass dropped late in the fourth quarter and missed a field goal late. Davies got one last chance, but the game ended with Klabo being ushered out of bounds near midfield.

"Defensively, I thought we did a good job for the most part," Sheldon said. "A lot of first-game stuff. Things we can fix and we'll need to."

Next week, Mandan travels across the river to face Century, which lost 7-6 at West Fargo Friday.