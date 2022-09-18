No. 3 Mandan rebounds with convincing victory

There was no messing around for Mandan Friday night.

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Braves scored 28 first-quarter points and sailed past Williston 49-0.

It was a strong bounce-back effort for the third-ranked Braves, who lost to No. 5 Minot 35-26 at home the week before.

"We talked a lot about how poorly we practiced and prepared for Minot and that's not taking anything away from them," Mandan head coach Todd Sheldon said. "There were just a lot of discipline things, individually and team-wise, that we had to fix. You don't want it to be a loss that causes you to kind of refocus, but sometimes that's what it takes."

Not to explain the loss away, but the Braves did lose senior Lincon Wiseman to a broken arm in the game against the Magi. Wiseman is one of the top tailbacks in the state and also a starting linebacker, who never shies away from any kind of contact.

While losing a player of Wiseman's caliber for any length of time is a blow, he could be back as soon as this week's game against St. Mary's.

Sheldon and the Braves will take a cautious approach.

"He's a kid that never stops working and he always want to be on the field. Last week, he probably ran more than he did the week before," Sheldon said. "But, we have to be smart about it. I told him, if we can't have you for a game or two in the middle of the year, that stinks, but we want to make sure you're healthy at the end of the year. If you lose a game now, it hurts, they're all important and all having meaning, but hypothetically you can recover from it. At the end of the year, you can't. You lose, it's over."

With Friday's night's game in hand early, Sheldon and the Braves were able to shuffle through lots of bodies. After the second quarter, the starters were basically pulled.

That gave carries to the likes of senior Dominick Giggee and junior Cooper Anderson, both running backs, and backup quarterbacks Hudsen Sheldon and Ryder Piehl. Giggee and Anderson each scored touchdowns.

"It was a good opportunity for seniors buried on the depth chart, or coming back from injury, and up-and-coming juniors to get on the field and those kids played well on both sides of the ball," Sheldon said. "I think it did show us that we do have pretty good depth overall."

The Braves' stars did shine, in limited action.

Karsyn Jablonski returned a punt for a touchdown. Tahrye Frank had an interception and hauled in a touchdown pass from Max Carlson.

The Braves also recovered an onside kick and Alex Wegner booted through seven PATs in a row.

Despite the lopsided win and strong 3-1 start, Sheldon was already solely focused on St. Mary's. He recounted with vivid detail mistakes made in last season's game between the two teams, which was won by St. Mary's by three points.

The Saints are 2-2 after Friday's home loss to Fargo North, but that means little, based on many years of history.

"One of the things you take note of is how consistently St. Mary's gets better throughout the course of the season due to the quality of their coaches, who will evaluate the issues they're having and get things fixed," Sheldon said. "We'll have to be ready, and we'll need to play well. To think otherwise would be very foolish."