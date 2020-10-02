No. 1 St. Mary's survives five turnovers, late onside kick against No. 4 Beulah

It was the fifth straight road game for the 3-2 Miners, who finish the season with three home games.

Battest ran for 96 yards on 13 carries, caught two balls for 73 yards and had an interception. Trapper Skalsky surpassed 100 yards rushing on 16 carries. Trey Brandt had a six-yard scoring run in the third quarter for Beulah. Up to that point, St. Mary's had not allowed a point in 18 straight quarters.

Cullen Curl scored all three St. Mary's touchdowns. The senior running back carried 26 times for 138 yards. He had TD runs in the first, second and third quarters.

St. Mary's did not attempt a pass in the second half. Jackson Uhler was intercepted three times in the opening 24 minutes. The Saints also lost two fumbles. Uhler did provide a number of big runs. The senior QB rushed for 68 yards on nine carries.

Nick Schumacher booted a clutch 25-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to make it 21-7 Saints.

"Offensively, we played pretty well. We moved the ball, obviously the big issue was the turnovers," Smrekar said. "Three of them were inside the 15-yard line when we were going into score possibly. So we might have left some points out there, but you have to give (Beulah's) defense credit as well. They made some plays."