No. 1 Patriots blank Blue Jays

The defending Class AAA football champions showed little mercy on Friday hosting previously-unbeaten Jamestown at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

Century scored points on each of its first four possessions, en route to a 24-0 lead at the half before eventually coasting to a 45-0 shutout victory over the visiting Blue Jays. Jamestown was looking to go 5-0 for the first time since 1994 but instead fell to 0-12 against the Patriots dating back to 2007.

Jamestown's best fight came on its opening possession, which ironically began with a 10-yard sack of quarterback Ty Monson by the all-state Andrew Leingang, but finished on the Century 13-yard line after the Jays drove 56 yards on 12 plays before stalling on fourth down.

It didn't take long for the Patriots (5-0) to recover any lost momentum.

Century quarterback Noah Schaffner connected with Peyton Arndt for a 48-yard touchdown pass and catch to give the home team a 7-0 lead with 3:55 remaining in the first quarter. Schaffner completed just 3 of 4 passing attempts for 66 yards on the night, having thrown for just 159 yards and two scores through the Patriots first four games.