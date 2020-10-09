No. 1 Patriots blank Blue Jays

The defending Class AAA football champions showed little mercy on Friday hosting previously-unbeaten Jamestown at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.
Century scored points on each of its first four possessions, en route to a 24-0 lead at the half before eventually coasting to a 45-0 shutout victory over the visiting Blue Jays. Jamestown was looking to go 5-0 for the first time since 1994 but instead fell to 0-12 against the Patriots dating back to 2007.
Jamestown's best fight came on its opening possession, which ironically began with a 10-yard sack of quarterback Ty Monson by the all-state Andrew Leingang, but finished on the Century 13-yard line after the Jays drove 56 yards on 12 plays before stalling on fourth down.
It didn't take long for the Patriots (5-0) to recover any lost momentum.
Century quarterback Noah Schaffner connected with Peyton Arndt for a 48-yard touchdown pass and catch to give the home team a 7-0 lead with 3:55 remaining in the first quarter. Schaffner completed just 3 of 4 passing attempts for 66 yards on the night, having thrown for just 159 yards and two scores through the Patriots first four games.
Jamestown would go on to punt the ball three times in the half, and a Leingang interception of Monson with 8:45 to play in the second would be the first of two picks recorded by the Century defense. A 43-yard Schaffner run set up a 1-yard Schaffner dive into the end zone to balloon the lead to 14-0 with less than 11 minutes to play in the second quarter, and a 31-yard field goal capped a seven-play, 17-yard drive following the Leingang pick to give the home team a 17-0 advantage.
Century chunk plays were a problem for the Blue Jays. A Schaffner 40-yard run set up another Schaffner plunge into the end zone from two yards out to produce the 24-0 halftime score. Schaffner finished the game rushing for 103 yards on nine carries.
Cade Garcia added a four-yard TD scamper in the third quarter and a blocked Jamestown punt was scooped up by Jacob Bosley and ran back 22 yards for the score to push the Century advantage to 38-0 with 5:37 remaining before the fourth quarter.
Bosley, a junior linebacker, later intercepted Monson in the fourth to produce Jamestown's second turnover, which eventually led to a five-yard run into the end zone by Century backup running back Trevor Ragan.
Century finished unofficially with 339 yards of total offense, with 273 yards coming on 37 rushing attempts. Jamestown tallied 187 total yards on 59 plays, with Monson completing 21 of 38 passing attempts for 167 yards and the two picks.
The Patriots' Garcia ran the ball 16 times for 63 yards.
Both the Patriots and the Blue Jays are scheduled to be back in action at 7 p.m. next Thursday (Oct. 15). Jamestown (4-1) is slated to host Bismarck (4-0), while Century is set to host Dickinson (0-4).
