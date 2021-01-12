No. 1 Century holds off Legacy to remain unbeaten

Fitterer poured in a game-high 29 points, hitting four 3-pointers and converting a pair of old-fashioned three-point plays for the Patriots (7-0).

“Legacy is a really good defensive team,” Fitterer said. “They’re not going to just give you easy looks. They know who our shooters are so I think we knew it was going to be a physical game so we wanted to attack them as much as we could and get to the foul line.”

Logan Nissley hit a low-post jumper and Jocelyn Julson hit a 3-pointer to start the Patriots’ game-sealing late run. Nissley hit one free throw with 2:06 left to make it 73-64.

After Alyssa Eckroth hit one of two free throws for Legacy, Fitterer sank a running jumper with 90 seconds left and Ashton Kinnebrew hit two free throws for a 77-65 lead with 56 seconds on the clock.

The Patriots and the Sabers got a lot of offense from driving the lane, getting to the basket and getting good looks or drawing fouls.

Century converted 14 of 22 from the free throw line while Legacy hit 26 of 34.

“That’s an excellent team,” Metz said. “Coach (Jim) Petrik has always got them ready to play. They always defend us really well and it’s tough to score on them. It’s a tough battle every time we play them.