No. 1 Century beats Watford City for West Region Tournament title

Century heads into next week's state Class A tournament on a serious role.
Sophomore Logan Nissley scored 25 points to lead the undefeated Patriots to a 74-53 win over the Watford City Wolves in the championship game of the West Region tournament Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center.
Both teams will be back in the Event Center next week. It will be the first state tournament appearance for the Wolves. The game is old hat for the Patriots, who have appeared in 13 straight region title games and advanced to the state tournament every year since the girls’ season switched to winter in 2003.
“We knew we were going to have another chance in the state tournament but we didn’t want to go out of the West Region with a loss,” Nissley said.
Nissley wasn’t even born the last time the Patriots failed to come out of the region. That doesn’t mean she took the title for granted.
“This year wasn’t a given and we had to take every game as we might not get the next one,” Nissley said. “I think we all felt some pressure because there are such expectations everybody has for us. The biggest thing is to let those expectations go and we’re just a bunch of teenage girls playing basketball.”
Playing very well indeed. The Patriots shot 45% from the field and made 10 of 24 3-point attempts. Nissley alone drained five 3-pointers to complement a game that included 9-for-14 shooting, five rebounds and two assists and two steals.
Julia Fitterer had two 3-pointers on her way to 15 points and Ashton Kinnebrew added 11 points.
Ten different Century players scored, leading to a 19-5 edge in bench scoring.
Senior athlete of the year Ashley Holen led Watford City with 13 points and added eight rebounds. Hayley Ogle finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
The Wolves, who are headed to their first state tournament, went head to head with the Patriots early. The first 11 minutes produced 11 lead changes and two ties. For several minutes, the teams exchanged baskets.
With 10:26 left in the first half, Emma Mogen hit a 3-pointer that gave the Wolves a 14-12 lead. That turned out to be the Wolves last field goal for 8:25, until Jessica Mogen hit her team’s only other basket before halftime. Making matters worse, the Patriots scored the last nine points of the first half and opened the second half with a Nissley 3-pointer.
Watford City shot 32% in the first half and 30% the second half.
What had been a tight back-and-forth affair turned into a 32-20 Century lead at the break. And Century kept up the heat through the second half.
Watford City coach Tom Dwyer had seen it before, but his team’s scoring deficit against the Patriots has gotten progressively larger, from five points (60-55) to 14 points (66-52) to 21 points.
“We want to win state. We’re going to do everything we can to achieve that goal, but I don’t know how we’re going to beat Century,” Dwyer said. “Give Century credit for being one of the better defensive teams. They just make you work and we got frustrated and lost ourselves.”
The Patriots outscored Watford City 42-33 in the second half.