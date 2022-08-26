New Salem-Almont looks to follow stellar season

The New Salem-Almont Holsteins have a tough act to follow.

The 2021 squad put together a perfect regular season and finished 10-1, scoring 94 points in back-to-back playoff victories before a 36-34 overtime loss to Cavalier in the Class B 9-man semifinals.

With a first-team all-stater and six all-region selections returning, the Holsteins figure to be in contention again. New Salem-Almont opened the regular season ranked No. 3 in the preseason 9-man poll, behind defending champion LaMoure-Litchville-Marion and Cavalier.

The Holsteins opened the season with a 44-20 road win at Beach. They will host Grant County-Flasher on Friday.

It all starts in the trenches for the Holsteins, who return their three interior linemen in senior all-stater A.J. Heins (6-3, 295 pounds), senior Levi Becker (6-0, 235) and senior Alex Pitman (6-0, 215).

“They all work well together,” Holsteins coach Steve Kleinjan said. “They understand their assignments, the line calls. They have that experience, along with the size and physicality they bring. It’s a nice package to have those guys together at those interior line positions.”

Ty Wolding, now a senior, is back to direct the offense for the Holsteins. He ran for 736 yards and 17 touchdowns and threw for 1,235 yards and 19 TDs as a junior.

“Ty is a multi-threat kid,” Kleinjan said. “In nine-man football, having a multiple threat QB is as asset for your offense.”

Brock Norton, now a sophomore, led New Salem-Almont in rushing as a freshman with 790 yards and nine scores.

“He’s a year older, has more experience, is more physical,” Kleinjan said. “He’s one of those kids that runs more physical than you think. He has some speed, he can be elusive, but he’s not afraid to lower his shoulder and run over you.”

Wyatt Kuhn, a sophomore tight end, is the top target returning for Wolding. Kuhn caught 21 passes for 335 yards last season.

Defensively, the Holsteins are tough in the trenches as well with Heins, Pitman and Becker back. Heins had 46 tackles, 15 of them for a loss, and five sacks last season.

Kuhn made 54 tackles last season and senior Kane Grinsteiner added four interceptions.

“We have high expectations for our defense,” Kleinjan said. “We expect to be physical. We have decent size up front and some athletic kids at linebacker and when you have that group up front, that can create matchup issues for teams.”

The Holsteins aren’t looking too far ahead.

“We’re taking it as a one game at a time approach,” Kleinjan said. “We have expectations to make the playoffs and build from there.

“In our region, everybody is improved. South Border had a heck of a season last year. Napoleon is traditionally a strong team. We play Grant County-Flasher in a non-region game and they’re an extremely talented football team. We need to take care of the football, do our best to reduce penalties, simple things to take care of ourselves. Build from there and get better.”