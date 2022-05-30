New Legacy cross country coach Leingang happy to be coming home

Jake Leingang always planned to coach and hoped to do so at home. Starting this fall, he'll do both.

The 11-time state champion in track and four-time cross country winner for Bismarck High will take over as Legacy's cross country coach starting next season.

"Bismarck's a great place to grow up and the hope always was to get back," said Leingang. "It was always my goal to get into coaching and teaching and try to be a positive influence like all the great coaches and teachers I had at Bismarck High."

Leingang, now 27, has been teaching at Discovery Middle School in Fargo and coaching at Davies High School the past three years. It came on the heels of a banner college career at D-I power Oregon before finishing at North Dakota State.

Great athletes don't always make the best coaches, but Leingang's passion seems perfectly suited for helping young athletes.

"It's a whole different ballgame being a coach compared to being an athlete. I was so fortunate through my life to have great coaches at BHS and in college," Leingang said. "I think the thing that my coaches had that I also have is just wanting to help kids be their best. Help them enjoy participating in sports and have fun being part of a team.

"We're not going to be consumed with results. Of course, we want to do well, but that's not everything, it can't be. I want kids to have a great experience, to enjoy the competition, and if they do that, I feel like that's success."

It will be an interesting transition for Leingang, well-known for his many achievements in Demon colors, to soon be sporting the black and gold of the Sabers.

"I basically look at it like, BHS gave me all the opportunities I could ask for as an athlete -- great coaches, great teammates -- everything," he said. "Now I'm kinda coming into a new career on the coaching side and I can't thank Legacy enough for giving me the opportunity to start something new."

Bismarck continues to be a stronghold for top running talent in the state. Leingang believes it's not a coincidence.

"I think it goes to show the programs we have here. The history, the tradition and of course the talent that we have in Bismarck," he said. "When you go to a meet in Bismarck, you see a lot of fans in the stands. The track community gives the athletes a ton of support and appreciation and you can really feel that when you're out there. It's not necessarily like that everywhere, but it is in Bismarck."

Leingang, who recently welcomed his first child, hopes to play his part in continuing the strong running tradition in Bismarck.

"Having the opportunity to be on a lot of successful teams through my years, it's such a great feeling to achieve things together with your teammates," he said. "It's not quite as fun when you do it alone, so that's what we hope to continue to build. I'm really excited about it. I'm looking forward to getting started with our athletes this summer."

