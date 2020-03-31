New football alignment approved by NDHSAA; South, North, Red River could move down

High school football alignment will have a different look in 2021, according to a plan approved by the North Dakota High School Activities Association.

What is currently Class AAA, made up of the 16 biggest schools in the state, will be broken up into two 11-team, 11-man divisions, termed Class AA and Class A.

In the new Division AA, Bismarck High, Century, Legacy and Mandan will be joined by Dickinson, Fargo Davies, Grand Forks Central, Minot, West Fargo, West Fargo Sheyenne and Williston.

Most notably, Fargo North, Fargo South and Grand Forks Red River would move “down” to Division A with Devils Lake, Fargo Shanley – which played in Class AAA last season -- Jamestown, St. Mary’s, Turtle Mountain, Valley City, Watford City and Wahpeton.

South has 11 Dakota Bowl appearances, second-most among all current Class AAA schools. Only Bismarck High (14) has more.

There still could be changes to new alignment. Dickinson and Grand Forks Central are eligible to opt down a division. Schools also have the option of opting up. The deadline to make that decision is Sept. 18.