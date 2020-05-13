Narbuvoll, Feeney, among QB Club award winners

Accolades have come the way of Ida Narbuvoll and Cade Feeney willy-nilly this school year, and they have just received another round of recognition.
Narbuvoll, a University of Mary senior distance runner, has been named the Bismarck Quarterback Club's female four-year college athlete of the year. Likewise, Feeney, a Century High School senior, is the organization's high school male athlete of the year.
The club's other major awards went to U-Mary wrestler Braydon Huber (male college athlete), Abigail Kopp of St. Mary's (high school female athlete), Cara Haussler and Amber Stevahn of Bismarck State College (junior college female athletes) and Kyler McGillis of BSC (junior college male athlete).
Former University of Mary football coach Myron Schulz and the late Ed Kringstad, former Bismarck State College athletic director and wrestling coach, will receive the Rog Higgins award for outstanding contributions to Bismarck athletics.
Until this year, the awards have been presented at the Quarterback Club's annual spring awards banquet. The banquet has been canceled this spring due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent limitations on public gatherings.
Narbuvoll was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's athlete of the year in indoor track and field and cross country. She won three events at the NSIC indoor meet. The outdoor track and field season eluded her due to the NCAA's decision to cancel spring sports. Narbuvoll is expected to return to school next season to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted spring sport athletes affected by COVID-19.
She placed fourth in the NCAA Division II cross country meet to earn All-American honors. She was named NCAA Central Region Athlete of the Year in indoor track and was a finalist for national Division II athlete of the year honors.
Feeney has won all-state laurels in three sports during his athletic career at Century. He's earned all-state honors in football and baseball twice and basketball once. Feeney is the reigning Gatorade Athlete of the Year in both football and baseball.
Next fall Feeney plans to attend North Dakota State University to play baseball.
Kopp was a first-team all-state selection in soccer as a junior and volleyball as a senior. She was a state senior athlete of the year nominee in volleyball as a senior.
She intends to play volleyball at Bismarck State College.
Huber had a brilliant season as a U-Mary freshman wrestler. He finished the season 27-5 with only three losses to Division II opponents. He was 6-1 in NSIC duals, earning second-team all-conference status.
He became the first U-Mary freshman to reach the finals of the Division II Region 5 tournament and advanced to the Division II nationals. In the process, he earned All-American honors from the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
Here are the Quarterback Club award winners and the each school's outstanding athletes in each sport.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!