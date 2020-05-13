Narbuvoll, Feeney, among QB Club award winners

She placed fourth in the NCAA Division II cross country meet to earn All-American honors. She was named NCAA Central Region Athlete of the Year in indoor track and was a finalist for national Division II athlete of the year honors.

Feeney has won all-state laurels in three sports during his athletic career at Century. He's earned all-state honors in football and baseball twice and basketball once. Feeney is the reigning Gatorade Athlete of the Year in both football and baseball.

Next fall Feeney plans to attend North Dakota State University to play baseball.

Kopp was a first-team all-state selection in soccer as a junior and volleyball as a senior. She was a state senior athlete of the year nominee in volleyball as a senior.

She intends to play volleyball at Bismarck State College.

Huber had a brilliant season as a U-Mary freshman wrestler. He finished the season 27-5 with only three losses to Division II opponents. He was 6-1 in NSIC duals, earning second-team all-conference status.

He became the first U-Mary freshman to reach the finals of the Division II Region 5 tournament and advanced to the Division II nationals. In the process, he earned All-American honors from the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Here are the Quarterback Club award winners and the each school's outstanding athletes in each sport.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.