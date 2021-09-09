Mustangs hope to build off 3-0 start

Two weeks ago, Wolf threw for 250 yards. Last week, facing a different look, he ran for 180.

Junior James Schumacher is the Mustangs’ leading tackler at linebacker and is a threat at fullback.

“He runs the ball hard,” Brandner said. “He’s not a side to side kid, he’ll run straight ahead and pick up yards.”

Senior Jackson Meidinger is a key on the offensive line and at linebacker. Senior Ashton Peterson plays a big role in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and the state runner-up in 2020 at 220 pounds has stepped into a leadership role.

“He plays on the line, he’s been making some big plays for us,” Brandner said. “He has become a real captain. When you need someone to step up, he’s a guy you can go to and he can get them going.”

The Mustangs have a brand-new coaching staff, which has worked well together.

Connor Hill calls the offense, with Evan Mellmer running the defense and Josh Wiest running the special teams.

The defense posted a shutout last week and has allowed only one TD in the last two games.