Mistakes doom Legacy in semifinal loss to West Fargo Sheyenne

Little things can be as big as big sticks in a state baseball tournament.

Friday’s state Class A high school baseball semifinal between powerful West Fargo Sheyenne and Bismarck Legacy was a great example.

Sheyenne took advantage of a bat bag full of mistakes by Legacy to post a 4-2 win and set up a championship game rematch today against Fargo Shanley at Mandan Memorial Ballpark. The game will be a rematch of the East Region championship game won by Fargo Shanley 2-1.

Sheyenne earned the school’s second berth in the state title game against the Fargo Shanley Deacons, and first since the title-winning 2013 season. Shanley has won all three games between the two teams this season.

“We always expect games like that,” Sheyenne coach Ryan Bodell said. “I know pitching and defense are always going to be there. We knew it was going to be a close game. Good teams take advantage of things.”

Sheyenne pitcher Brennan Haman left his mark all over the game. He went the distance, allowed three hits, struck out five, drove in the winning run in the seventh and made the final putout of the game at first base. He retired the last eight batters of the game.