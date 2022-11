Minot wins West Region swimming title

Minot edged Century to win the West Region swimming and diving title on Saturday in Mandan.

The Majettes’ 440 points were 30 more than Century, which totaled 410.

Sam Vanbokern led the way for Minot, claiming victories in the 50 sprint (25.43) and 100 meters (54.32). She also anchored two winning relays.

Minot also got wins from Ava Williamsom and Haley Conklin. Williamson came up first in the 200 individual in a time of 2:18.29.

On the diving board, Minot went 1-2-3 with Conklin (413.35) and Ella Kesler (412.40) each surpassing 400 points.

The Majettes captured the 200 medley relay (Ava Williamson, Elise Altringer, Vonbokern, Bostyn Edwards) and 400 free relay (Elise Altringer, Ava Williamson, Gabby Osborn, Vonbokern).

Century was paced by Lauryn Caster, who won the 200 in a time of 2:00.09 and was second in the 100 (54.46).

Caster led off the Patriots’ winning 200 free relay team, which posted the top of 1:43.24. Abby Jablonsky, Ava Erickson and Mady Tivis rounded out the first-place quartet.

Legacy went 1-2 in the 100 backstroke with Tova Blikre winning in a time of 1:02.25. McKayla Donat (1:02.45) was a close second. Donat was named the West Region’s Outstanding Senior Athlete.

Bismarck High got a win from eighth-grader Madeline VerDouw, who topped the field in the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:09.97. Tivis (1:11.31) was second.

Other individual winners included Dickinson’s Charley Rathgeber in the 100 butterfly, edging Jamestown’s Chea Baugh, 1:04.02-1:04.28.

The Midgets also had the 500 champion with Taylor Miller winning by nearly three seconds with a time of 5:32.85. Century’s Sienna Mrachek (5:35.29) was second. Dickinson finished third with 266.5 points.

The state meet will be held on Friday and Saturday in West Fargo.