 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minot edges BHS for West soccer title, Legacy, Century qualify for state
0 Comments

Minot edges BHS for West soccer title, Legacy, Century qualify for state

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
100321-spt-soccer.jpg

Bismarck's Owen Haase, center, and Louis Belanger (7) get to the ball in front of  Minot's Ezra Hagerott, right, during the West Region tournament championship game on Saturday in Minot.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Ezra Hagerott scored two goals, the second proved to be the game-winner, as Minot defeated Bismarck 3-2 in the West Region tournament championship game Saturday in Mandan.

Hagerott's second goal in the 43rd minute put the Magicians ahead 3-1.

Owen Haase brought the Demons within 3-2 with a goal from the penalty spot at 67:36, but the Magi were able to see out the victory.

Not a ton was at stake other than seeding for next weekend's state tournament in Jamestown. As the No. 1 and 2 seeds, the Magi and Demons had already qualified for state.

Dominic Williams scored for the Demons in the 38th minute to the tie game at 1-all after Brandon Oswalt opened the scoring at 17:43.

With the win, Minot improved to 15-1-1.

Legacy 2, Jamestown 0

Matt Souther and Reece Snow scored for the Sabers in their 2-0 win over Jamestown in the first game at Dacotah Centennial Park on Saturday.

Legacy goalie Nathan Olheiser kept the sheet clean with four saves as the Sabers improved to 9-5-3 on the season.

The Sabers peppered Jamestown goalie Ryan Larson with 14 shots.

Century 10, Dickinson 2

West Region Senior Athlete of the Year Chance Bowlinger had a hat trick and two assists as Century downed Dickinson 10-2 to earn a trip to state.

Anthony Cleary did Bowlinger one better, scoring four times for the Patriots, who tallied four goals in the first and six in the second to up their mark to 11-3-2.

Fabricio Pereira scored both goals for Dickinson. 

West Region Tournament

At Mandan

State qualifiers

Legacy 2, Jamestown 0

First half: 1. Legacy, Matt Souther (Benji Rodriguez, Jack Byberg), 11:45.

Second half: 2. Legacy, Reece Snow (Luis Rivera), 68:00.

Goalkeeper saves: Jamestown -- Ryan Larson 5-6--11. Legacy -- Nathan Olheiser 3-1--4.

Yellow cards: Jamestown -- Connor Traut, Zach Lunde. Hunter Nelson. Legacy -- Jacob Lelm, Luis Rivera, Benji Rodriguez, Matt Souther.

Records: Legacy 9-5-3 overall; Jamestown 5-9-2.

Century 10, Dickinson 2

First half: 1. Chance Bowlinger (Brooks Turner), 1:45. 2. Century, Anthony Cleary, 6:42. 3. Cleary (Kaiden Campbell), 23:30. 4. Century, Cleary (Ayden Cermak), 30:07. 5. Dickinson, Fabricio Pereira (Jack Homiston), 36:16. 6. Dickinson, Pereira, 37:47.

Second half: 8. Century, Cleary (Bowlinger), 46:03. 9. Century, Bowlinger (Cleary), 49:49. 10. Century, Cleary (Bowlinger), 50:29. 11. Century, Campbell (Brooks Turner), 66:20. 12. Bowlinger, 69:15. 134. Kevin Jia (Parker Hopfauf), 76:53.

Goalkeeper saves: Dickinson – Jace Hughes 2-4—6. Century Tucker – Lackner 1-3—4.

Yellow cards: Dickinson – Pereira. Century – Hopfauf.

Records: Century 11-3-2; Dickinson 4-10-2.

Championship

Minot 3, Bismarck 2

First half: 1. Minot, Brandon Oswalt, 17:43. 2. Bismarck, Dominic Williams (Drew Hendrickson), 37:28. 3. Minot, Ezra Hagerott (Aiden Stewart), 39:44.

Second half: 4. Minot, Hagerott, 42:50. 5. Bismarck, Owen Haase, 67:36 (PK).

Goalkeeper saves: Bismarck – Drew Hendrickson 3-2—5. Minot – JJ Dufner 2-1—3.

Records: Minot 15-1-1; Bismarck 9-4-3.

All-West Region Team

Century: Kaiden Campbell, Jr.; Chance Bowlinger, Sr.; Anthony Cleary, Sr.; Brooks Turner, Jr.; Tucker Lackner, Sr.

Bismarck: Owen Haase, Jr.; Isaac Barth, Sr.; Babu Ramadhani, Jr.; Dominic Williams, Sr.; Louis Belanger, Jr.

Legacy: Jacob Lelm, Jr.; Nate Olheiser, Soph.; Jack Byberg, Sr.

Dickinson: Jace Hughes, Sr.

Jamestown: Hunter Nelson, Sr.; Cullin Bennett, Sr.

Mandan: Alex Wegner, Jr.

Minot: Ezra Hagerott, Sr.; Brayden Oswalt, Soph.; Manasseh Boakye, Jr.

Williston: Rigo Rodos Miranda.

Awards

Senior Athlete of the Year: Chance Bowlinger, Century.

Coach of the Year: Creighton Bachmeier, Minot.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News