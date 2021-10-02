Minot edges BHS for West soccer title, Legacy, Century qualify for state

Ezra Hagerott scored two goals, the second proved to be the game-winner, as Minot defeated Bismarck 3-2 in the West Region tournament championship game Saturday in Mandan.

Hagerott's second goal in the 43rd minute put the Magicians ahead 3-1.

Owen Haase brought the Demons within 3-2 with a goal from the penalty spot at 67:36, but the Magi were able to see out the victory.

Not a ton was at stake other than seeding for next weekend's state tournament in Jamestown. As the No. 1 and 2 seeds, the Magi and Demons had already qualified for state.

Dominic Williams scored for the Demons in the 38th minute to the tie game at 1-all after Brandon Oswalt opened the scoring at 17:43.

With the win, Minot improved to 15-1-1.

Legacy 2, Jamestown 0

Matt Souther and Reece Snow scored for the Sabers in their 2-0 win over Jamestown in the first game at Dacotah Centennial Park on Saturday.

Legacy goalie Nathan Olheiser kept the sheet clean with four saves as the Sabers improved to 9-5-3 on the season.

The Sabers peppered Jamestown goalie Ryan Larson with 14 shots.