Minot edges BHS for West soccer title, Legacy, Century qualify for state

Ezra Hagerott scored two goals, the second proved to be the game-winner, as Minot defeated Bismarck 3-2 in the West Region tournament championship game Saturday in Mandan.
Hagerott's second goal in the 43rd minute put the Magicians ahead 3-1.
Owen Haase brought the Demons within 3-2 with a goal from the penalty spot at 67:36, but the Magi were able to see out the victory.
Not a ton was at stake other than seeding for next weekend's state tournament in Jamestown. As the No. 1 and 2 seeds, the Magi and Demons had already qualified for state.
Dominic Williams scored for the Demons in the 38th minute to the tie game at 1-all after Brandon Oswalt opened the scoring at 17:43.
With the win, Minot improved to 15-1-1.
Legacy 2, Jamestown 0
Matt Souther and Reece Snow scored for the Sabers in their 2-0 win over Jamestown in the first game at Dacotah Centennial Park on Saturday.
Legacy goalie Nathan Olheiser kept the sheet clean with four saves as the Sabers improved to 9-5-3 on the season.
The Sabers peppered Jamestown goalie Ryan Larson with 14 shots.
Century 10, Dickinson 2
West Region Senior Athlete of the Year Chance Bowlinger had a hat trick and two assists as Century downed Dickinson 10-2 to earn a trip to state.
Anthony Cleary did Bowlinger one better, scoring four times for the Patriots, who tallied four goals in the first and six in the second to up their mark to 11-3-2.
Fabricio Pereira scored both goals for Dickinson.