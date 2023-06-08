The MATPAC wrestling room was dedicated after its founder, Milo Trusty, in a ceremony on Thursday night in Bismarck.

The legendary wrestling coach played a large part in the sport's growth in Bismarck. The Mandan native coached at Bismarck State College from 1973-75 before starting the wrestling program at Century High School in 1975.

From there, Trusty started the wrestling program at the University of Mary in 1988 and coached the Marauders until 2002. He turned the Marauders into a wrestling power, including runner-up finishes at the national tournament in 1995-96 and 1996-97. The Marauders' dual record during Trusty's time there was 120-5.

He coached 12 national champion wrestlers with the Marauders. The first was his son Monte, who went 32-0 against NAIA competition in 1991-92. Monte made a surprise appearance at the ceremony Thursday, bringing his father to tears saying, "Monte was MATPAC's first wrestler."

It all started for Trusty at Mandan High School where he won a state title for the Braves in 1963.

The MATPAC, started by Trusty in 1978, continues as one of the top youth wrestling programs in the country.

Trusty currently lives in Windsor, Colo., where Monte is the school's wrestling coach.