Mason back on sideline, optimistic about Raiders

Jordyn Mason coached girls’ basketball for five years at New England before moving over to Richardton-Taylor to become the school’s athletic director.

She always knew, however, that she would eventually find herself coaching basketball again. That time has arrived.

“I always wanted to get back into coaching,” Mason said. “Now that I’m comfortable in the AD position and thought I could handle a little bit more, I felt like girls needed somebody that’s committed to the program.”

Mason will take over a Raiders’ program that struggled to a 2-17 record last season. But that’s misleading, Mason said.

“I see a whole lot more than that,” Mason said. “The girls just need confidence in themselves and every day they are gaining confidence. I don’t look at the record at all. I tell the girls don’t look at anything from the past.”

The Raiders’ lineup will include just two seniors in 5-foot-8 post Jayne Krank and 5-9 post Jaycee Heiser.

Krank, who was the team’s second-leading scorer and rebounder last season at seven points and eight boards.

“She’s not very big, but she is quick,” Mason said. “She was the only inside presence we had last year.”

That’s going to be a familiar theme in Richardton and Taylor, where speed will make up for size throughout the lineup. Gracee Kuntz, a 5-7 junior, is back after leading the team in 3-pointers last season.

“Those two are probably coming into the season as captains. They will do anything and everything you ask of them,” Mason said.

Mason said she has a lot of players who can fill it at every position on the floor.

“We’re going to be really quick and be a quick shooting team, which we haven’t been in the past,” Mason said.

The key player for the Raiders this season might be 5-6 freshman point guard Ashlynn Christensen, who’s already a three-year varsity veteran.

“She might be our leading scorer this year. She’s coming in with all the confidence,” Mason said. “The whole year, our main goal is taking care of the basketball because that has been our main weakness -- turnovers.”

Christensen hasn’t started before but she has played varsity minutes at point guard, not just end-of-game minutes, for two years already.

“She is just one of those players … that have that basketball IQ,” Mason said. “She sees the floor so well and can shoot the ball like crazy.”

Other key returnees include 5-2 junior Cora Vogel, who did not play last season. Other juniors are 5-6 Alyssa Hoff and 5-7 Adreia Sanchez.

Sophomores are 5-8 Eastyn Gebhardt, 5-5 Kendra Kaylor, 5-5 Evelyn Kuntz, 5-5 Chesney Gjermundson and 5-3 Lily Hixson.

Jenna Schutt, a 5-6, freshman will see playing time as well.

“(Vogel) is probably our best shooter,” Mason noted. “She can get to the basket better than anyone I know and hit a three-point shot from anywhere on the court.

“We have some young talent that’s really going to be stepping up. It’s exciting to see a team that plays such good team basketball.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0