Mario Lamoureux to serve as first head coach of Legacy Sabers hockey team

Legacy's new hockey program will start with a head coach whose name is most synonymous with the sport in North Dakota.
Mario Lamoureux, who played four seasons at the University of North Dakota, followed by a nine-year pro career, will lead the Sabers when they begin their first season next fall.
Lamoureux has been the hockey director and owner of Lamoureux Hockey since 2013. He is part of the renowned Lamoureux hockey family from Grand Forks. His sisters -- Jocelyn and Monique -- won Olympic gold for the U.S. in the 2016 Winter Games in PyeongChang.
Lamoureux's diverse résumé made for an intriguing option right from the start for Legacy High Activities Director Paul Jundt.
"Mario checked a lot of boxes for us in terms of his experience and knowledge and with the work he's done with his youth programs," Jundt said. "We're really excited to have someone with his background as our first head coach at Legacy."
After his career at UND, which included serving as team captain for the 2011-2012 season, Lamoureux went on to play professionally all over the world. He played in the ECHL (Ontario, Moline, Ill.) and AHL (Oklahoma City, Bridgeport, Charlotte), plus made overseas stops in Austria (twice), Germany (twice), Denmark and Switzerland.
Since 2013, he's spent the spring coaching and managing five youth teams as part of Lamoureux Hockey.
In this circumstance, the timing was right for both parties. Lamoureux currently lives in Bismarck with his wife.
"We're fortunate that the position coincided with the end of his playing career," Jundt said. "When he became aware of that we were possibly starting hockey, it peaked his interest and that peaked interest on our side as well."
Lamoureux played on two state championship teams for Grand Forks Central in 2003 and 2004. He knows building a program from the ground up will take time. Next season, Legacy is expected to have about 25 players.
Jundt, who has been Legacy's AD from the beginning, is excited to have someone of Lamoureux's caliber leading the program from the start.
"We've been fortunate at Legacy in that for nearly every position, we've been able to get quality people with a good knowledge base that have been capable of handling a new program," Jundt said. "(Mario) is a notch above that. It doesn't happen very often where you're able to get someone with his level of experience and expertise."
