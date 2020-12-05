Marauders return to winning ways despite 20 days between games

Twenty days off apparently didn’t hurt the University of Mary hockey team.
The Marauders came back from a three-week hiatus on Saturday to beat Dakota College-Bottineau 6-1 at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan. The teams conclude the two-game home-and-home series tonight in Bottineau.
The third and fourth lines combined for U-Mary’s first three goals of the game. Tanner Eskro scored twice and Alex Horner once for the Marauders, who netted the last five goals of the game
Eskro missed out on a hat trick when he shot the puck wide on a breakaway with nine minutes to play.
“That third line has scored in four straight games,” U-Mary coach Dan Huntley said. “They’ve really been coming on for us and giving us depth, so when the first line isn’t scoring, or the second, we’ve got opportunities for other guys.”
Eskro put the Marauders up 1-0 and 2-1. Justin Ohnstad assisted on both goals. Alex Horner netted a goal for the fourth line with assists by Noah Scordato and Braeden Zaste.
“Alex has been battling for a while and things just aren’t going his way. So it was nice to see him feel good about today. That line continues to do all the right things,” Huntley said.
Johnny Witzke and Marshall Tschida had a goal and assist apiece and Zach Garrett had two helpers in the third period as U-Mary pulled away.
Kyler Moore closed out the scoring with a goal that gave him 100 career points.
Saturday night's game was the first for the ACHA Division II Marauders since losing 7-2 and 3-2 in overtime to ACHA Division I University of Jamestown on Nov. 11 and 15. That’s a long time for a 12-1-2-1 team to sit on back-to-back losses and think about a dubious record within their reach.
“In the three years so far, we’ve lost three games in a row only once. And two games in a row two other times,” Huntley said. “It doesn’t happen very often to us. We can’t worry about a loss here or there, we’re going to get beat sometimes. When that happens, we can’t get frustrated.”
Perhaps not, but it was a little frustrating putting 28 shots on Bottineau goalie Matt Trulsen and coming out of the first period leading just 1-0.
“What do you say to them after the first period?” Huntley asked. “We’re doing the right things. That’s a good goalie. The last time we played them he had 53 saves and beat us 3-2. You just keep doing the same things and don’t come off frustrated.”
The only goal Trulsen allowed in the first 20 minutes was to Eskro at 15:17. Eskro picked up a loose puck in the circle to Trulsen’s right after it bounded through traffic and lifted it over the sprawling goalie for his first goal.
Trulsen finished the night with 52 saves, while Bottineau managed just four shots on Conan Hayton in the first period and 22 for the game. Hayton improved to 6-1-1-0
The Lumberjacks tied the game on Ryan Patterson’s power-play goal at 8:17 of the second period. Patterson picked up the puck at center ice and skated around a defender on a 1-on-3 break to beat Hayton with a backhand.
The tie didn’t last long -- 15 seconds, in fact -- as Eskro scored again at 8:32. Eskro came into the game with three goals.
One minute later, the Marauders’ fourth line got into the act when Horner scored to make it 3-1 after two periods.
Witzke’s power-play goal at 3:39 was the first of a trio of tallies by the Marauders in the third period. He assisted on Tschida’s goal at 8:04 and Tschida assisted on Moore’s at 14:13.
The Marauders play the Lumberjacks tonight in Bottineau, then conclude the first half of the season Dec. 12-13 against the University of Jamestown’s ACHA D-II team.
The second half of the season is scheduled to begin Jan. 15 against the University of Providence at Great Falls, Mont.
