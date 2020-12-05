Marauders return to winning ways despite 20 days between games

Kyler Moore closed out the scoring with a goal that gave him 100 career points.

Saturday night's game was the first for the ACHA Division II Marauders since losing 7-2 and 3-2 in overtime to ACHA Division I University of Jamestown on Nov. 11 and 15. That’s a long time for a 12-1-2-1 team to sit on back-to-back losses and think about a dubious record within their reach.

“In the three years so far, we’ve lost three games in a row only once. And two games in a row two other times,” Huntley said. “It doesn’t happen very often to us. We can’t worry about a loss here or there, we’re going to get beat sometimes. When that happens, we can’t get frustrated.”

Perhaps not, but it was a little frustrating putting 28 shots on Bottineau goalie Matt Trulsen and coming out of the first period leading just 1-0.

“What do you say to them after the first period?” Huntley asked. “We’re doing the right things. That’s a good goalie. The last time we played them he had 53 saves and beat us 3-2. You just keep doing the same things and don’t come off frustrated.”