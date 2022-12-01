Mandans tops Legacy in OT

Surviving Legacy's dominant third period with only allowing the tying goals was impressive enough of a feat for Mandan's defense.

They turned that survival into their second conference win of the season, beating Legacy 4-3 in overtime in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Starion Sports Complex Thursday night.

"We got a little ahead of ourselves in the third," Mandan coach Matt Winkle said. "We let Legacy battle back, but I'm proud of the guys for re-setting at the start of overtime and coming up with a way to win.

"If there's a will, there's a way, and that's the way we're hoping to handle this season."

With the barn full on both sides, Mandan gave its faithful plenty to cheer in the first period.

Building a 3-0 lead on goals by Matthew Haider, Rylan Bechtel, and Haider again, the Braves had an early advantage on a Sabers team that hasn't allowed scoring runs of that nature much since advancing to the varsity level.

"We expected to be in our zone and having to find a way to win from the back-end forward," Winkle said. "That's what we did, we found ways to get pucks in, get pucks deep and get our feet moving.

"That first period was all about the emotional flows of hockey. We took a shift to get them out of our zone, then goals started flowing in for us."

Legacy had generally controlled play before Mandan started their three-goal run, and they recovered somewhat with a goal by Drew Beasley about a minute-and-a-half after Haider's second of the period.

"Tonight wasn't quite the result we wanted in terms of zone time and how much we were in our defensive zone," Winkle said. "It's what we had to do and we found a way to win, so we can take some positives out of that."

Play in the second period was tight and was much more back and forth than the first period was.

Legacy had three different breakaways that they were unable to score on, among several excellent chances towards Mandan goalie Bennett Leingang (39 saves).

"That was a feel-out period," Winkle said. "It was a test, both teams have the long change so it's not a lot of over-committing, there aren't a lot of opportunities.

"We didn't do a good job of maintaining the puck and taking care of the puck, but it's only our second game, so we can run into things like that."

With the Sabers down a pair, the third period was as dominant a performance as a team can have. Mandan was outshot 19-3 by Legacy, and the zone time was even more lopsided than the shots.

Legacy drew closer midway through the period on a sharp-angle shot by Caleb Johnson. The Sabers thought they had tied the game shortly after, but a Mandan defender swept a puck out of harm's way and the game continued on with Legacy down a goal.

"We played Bennett and he was cool, calm and collected," Winkle said.

The Sabers pulled goalie Ryan Leingang with 1:23 to go after taking their timeout, and the extra skater cashed in just in time.

Lucas Vasey followed up a goal-mouth scrum with under five seconds to go and punched in the tying goal with just over a second remaining on the clock.

Legacy started the eight-minute overtime period, its second extra session of the season, with more strong play, putting two more shots on Bennett Leingang, but were unable to break through.

Then something that had cost the Sabers in the first period reared its head again. Mandan's Tate Olson stole a puck along the bench-side wall, skated in on Ryan Leingang, and beat Legacy's goaltender with a hard drive through the crease to hand the Braves the extra point.

"It's all resiliency, whether we're pinned in our zone for two minutes or in their zone for two minutes, our overall goal is to take care of our defensive end," Winkle said. "If we take care of that end, it will take care of us on the other side."

Mandan finishes out its week with a home non-conference game against Devils Lake before playing on the road against Bismarck and Minot next week.

While points are important early on in the season, it's the later stages of the season that the Braves are building towards.

"Our goal has been to by late January, early February, be at the peak of our game," Winkle said. "We're in the infancy of our season and in things we do well, so we're looking to move up from here, working on building a culture of playing hard and winning games."

MANDAN 5, BISMARCK-LEGACY 3

A new rivalry was started Thursday in girls hockey, and it appears to have the signs of being a good one.

Mandan got a three-goal third period to hand Bismarck-Legacy a loss in its first conference game as a team, 5-3.

Mandan took the lead at 3-2 by finally cashing in on one of several breakaways, and built a 5-2 lead before the Bismarck-Legacy co-op closed the gap a little with a power-play goal.

The teams traded goals forced by turnovers in the first period. Madison Flemmer centered a pass through Mandan's goal crease for Aspen Eslinger to put Bismarck-Legacy up 1-0 at the 4:45 mark..

For Mandan, Kaebry Weekes forced a turnover, started a cycle, received a pass from Tessa Rebenitsch, put a shot on net and Rebenitsch knocked in the rebound off Moira Landsverk to tie the game at 1-1.

Mandan took its first lead of the game moments after a Legacy-Bismarck power play expired. Maci Berg put a shot on net from the blue line and it snuck past the outstretched leg of Landsverk.

Legacy-Bismarck responded with a goal off a face-off, as Ella Gabel put a shot towards Mandan goalie Trinity Pitzer that snuck through the five-hole for the tying goal.

In the third, Kenlee Edland got on the scoreboard for the first time on the evening on a breakaway. Rebenitsch and Weekes followed with goals. Weekes' tally came on a 5-on-3 power play.

Anne Hulst scored Bismarck-Legacy's lone goal of the period on an unassisted shot from just inside the blue line.