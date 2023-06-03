Mandan junior Sophia Felderman finished off a dominant weekend in Grand Forks on Saturday.

Felderman won all four of her matches at the state tennis tournament in straights sets, including a 6-4, 6-1 win over Paige McCormick of Fargo Davies in the championship match.

Felderman became the first state singles champion from the West Region since Caitlin Bakke of St. Mary's in 2013 and the first titlist from Mandan since Kristi Neubauer in 1985.

In her four tournament wins, Felderman dropped just nine games total.