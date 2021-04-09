Mandan's Leingang opens season with javelin record

Having not thrown in competition for almost two years, Leingang began the day wondering what might be in the offing.

"I went in not knowing what the day was going to hold. ... In that (first throw) I qualified for the state meet and I thought 'let's just see where this is going to go,'" she said. "I surprised myself a little bit with it."

Leingang said when she was younger she was trying to decide whether to compete in track or play third base on the softball team. Her mother, Twila, helped tip the scales in favor of track.

Her mother, then known as Twila Wolf, was a two-time state javelin champion for Bismarck High School in 1986 and 1987.

Leingang also took a turn in the shot put and relays on Friday. She anchored the Braves' fifth-place 400 relay team and placed eighth in the shot put.

"I started the shot put this year. ... I was six inches away from qualifying (in the shot put) today. I was hoping today would be the day," she said.