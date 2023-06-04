Mandan junior Sophia Felderman finished off a dominant weekend in Grand Forks on Saturday, snapping two long droughts in the process.

Felderman won all four of her matches at the state tennis tournament in straights sets, including a 6-4, 6-2 win over Paige McCormick of Fargo Davies in the championship match.

“It feels great knowing that all the hard work I put in paid off,” Felderman said. “For the most part, I felt like I played about as well as I could. If I did that, I would be fine with whatever happened. That it ended up going my way and I was able to win makes it even better.”

Felderman became the first state singles champion from the West Region since Caitlin Bakke of St. Mary's in 2013 and the first titlist from Mandan since Kristi Neubauer in 1985.

“I didn’t know that,” she said of ending the two long droughts. “That makes it even better. I’m really happy.”

In her four tournament wins, Felderman dropped just nine games total.

“I mean, I knew I could do it. I was confident because of the work I put in, but you definitely don’t expect it,” Felderman said. “I guess, you hope to be playing your best at state and it kind of worked out that way for me.”

Felderman’s play was clean from start to finish, but she was particularly happy with one phase of her game.

“My ground strokes were pretty good in all of the matches,” she said. “I was making the right decisions and was able to get the point in my favor. I was able to be pretty consistent and of course that’s what you’re looking for.”

Felderman said the final against McCormick, who is also a junior, was closer than the scoreline might suggest. McCormick knocked off East Region champion Sarea Gu of West Fargo Sheyenne in the semifinals earlier Saturday. Gu defeated Felderman in an early-season match.

“The game scores were a lot closer than the final set scores looked,” Felderman said. “There were a lot of long back and forth points. (McCormick) is a really good player.”

Felderman advanced to the semifinal with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Minot’s Sidney Ressler.

Sophia Felderman’s preparation leading into the state tournament included hitting with her sister Elizabeth, who was the 2021 singles runner-up, and currently on the roster at D-II Minnesota-Mankato.

Up next is a busy summer back on the court.

“I’m going to play in a lot of tournaments and just work really hard all the way through the fall and winter like I did before this season,” she said. “I probably won’t change much. Things seem to have worked out.”