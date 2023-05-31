Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sophia Felderman's practice partner is about as good as you can get, and she lives under the same roof.

The current West Region singles champion was able to stay sharp for the state tournament against a former champion, her sister Elizabeth.

In winning 48 games and dropping just 12 last weekend, Sophia accomplished something her standout sister did not -- win the singles title as a junior. However, she's not about to get a big head. Elizabeth won the region singles title and placed second at state as a senior in 2021.

"That is true, but I mean, she won doubles before that," Sophia said. "Playing with her definitely is a big advantage because she's such a good player she helps me improve."

When you think of tennis in Mandan, the Felderman sisters are at the top of the list. Elizabeth finished her career with 165 wins, most of any player. Sophia is second with 128 and still has a full year to go.

Coach Paul Christen has seen both grow up on the tennis courts in Mandan with similar results, albeit featuring different styles.

"I'd say they're more different on the court then off," he said. "Sophia has kind of an offensive game where she just takes it right at you. Elizabeth works the point a little more. She sets up her opponent, where Sophia is ready to get the point over as quickly as possible.

"They have their own styles but the results have been pretty similar."

The similarities don't end there.

"Both are great kids. Hard workers. Both take school pretty seriously. Maybe Elizabeth takes it a little more seriously," Christen joked.

When asked what Sophia's best shot is, both had the answer.

"I would say her backhand is her biggest weapon, but she's also very well-rounded," Christen said of Sophia. "She can hit any shot. She also has the ability to where if her opponent thinks she's going one way, she goes the other way with a completely different shot."

Sophia likes to move her opponent around the court then come into net to end points as soon as possible.

While not physically imposing, she does pack plenty of punch.

"She's not very tall, but she hits the ball with a lot of power and pace," Christen said. "To hang with Sophia, you have to be a pretty good player."

Her game is strong and so are the bloodlines. Her mother, Theresa (Huettl) Felderman played tennis at the University of Mary. Her cousin Anna Huettl is one of the top golfers in the state. Anna's brother Isaac plays college baseball.

"My mom started us really young," Sophia said. "I love being out there competing trying to find a way to beat my opponent."

She has aspirations of joining her sister at the collegiate level. Elizabeth recently completed he second season at Minnesota State-Mankato. The Mavericks finished as NSIC runner-up to Augustana.

Christen believes Sophia is capable of a college career of her own.

"She's probably sick of me reminding her of what she needs to improve on, but that's what it's going to take at the next level," Christen said. "Your game has to continue to grow and evolve. She understands that and always puts in the effort."

Felderman's first opponent on Friday will be Kellan Taragos of Fargo North. The No. 1 seed from the East Region is West Fargo Sheyenne's Sarea Gu, who beat Felderman earlier in the season.

Christen believes a deep run is possible.

"I would say she's got a legit shot at winning it all," he said. "The competition is very strong. I've played Sophia many times and when she's at her best, she can definitely beat anybody."

After blitzing her West Region opponents last weekend, Felderman is looking forward to facing the best from the East in Grand Forks.

"I'm really excited. This is why you put all the time and all the work in is to be ready for state," she said. "I feel like I do have a chance to win it. I'm confident, but of course I know I'll have to play my best."