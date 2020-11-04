Mandan's Duttenhefer driven on and off the field

Football might be the ultimate numbers game. Rushing yards, passing yards, tackles for loss, kick return yards, yards per game, it goes on and on.
Mandan High School senior Jaxon Duttenhefer has some impressive numbers, starting with his 6-foot-3, 270-pound frame.
Once his high school career ends, the two-way lineman heads to North Dakota State as one of the best prep players in the state. He’ll take some impressive numbers along. Take a look:
4.1: His weighted grade point average.
4.7: His 40-yard dash time
355: His bench press
500: His squat lift
300: power clean
50: Tackles
15: Tackles for loss
100 percent: The time his motor is running on the field. That might be why he carries six large water bottles to every practice. He has been known to lose nine pounds during practice.
“Even when we bring him out in practice, he sneaks back onto the field,” said Mandan coach Todd Sheldon, who has the Braves in in the semifinal for the second straight year.
“I just want to be on the field as much as I can be,” Duttenhefer said. “Over COVID, I built my own squat rack and bench in my garage just to continue to better myself. I always go 100 percent in practice because you play how you practice.”
Duttenhefer is driven on and off the field.
“He loves the loves the weight room and gets after it and doesn’t shirk that. He works harder than the average kid,” Sheldon added. “On top of that is the level of thought that goes into it. He’s cerebral enough to understand what’s going on around him and physical enough to do something about it.”
Sheldon said Duttenhefer’s tough level-headed approach is a key to his game.
“In the course of a game you get punched in the mouth a lot,” Sheldon said. “Watch him get double and triple teamed and a lot of special attention and still be cognizant of what’s going on, how am I going to beat this and combat it.”
On Saturday, Duttenhefer and the Braves cross the river for a semifinal showdown against top-ranked Bismarck Century, winners of 20 straight games. Included in that total are 17-6 and 27-21 wins over Mandan.
“To be the best you have to play the best and the best in the last few years are BHS and CHS,” Sheldon said. “We’ve played Century pretty tough. Our MO is being physical, we’re just not that big across the board.”
Duttenhefer, a starter since his freshman year, will be a key player this weekend at anchor (defensive end) and offensive guard. He’s a big reason why Mandan is fourth in total offense and second in total defense in the West Region.
Duttenhefer enters with 50 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and two sacks. His best position?
“On the field, or in the weight room, or in the classroom” Sheldon said. “It’s all over the place.”
The only place it’s not is in the backfield. Last season, Sheldon used Duttenhefer as a blocking back or ball carrier in short-yardage situations. He hasn’t done that this year.
“We haven’t just because of depth issues. He’s been relegated to the guard spot,” Sheldon said.
That’s fine with Duttenhefer, who saves his aggressive side for the field.
“I’m more of a gentle giant off the field, but on the field I want to kick somebody’s butt every play,” Duttenhefer said. “That’s what I love about football, the physicality.”
Duttenhefer flips the switch about two hours before a game and the switch stayed on long after last week’s come-from behind win over Davies in the quarterfinals.
“We want to come out a set the tone this week, not like we did at Davies,” Duttenhefer said. “That was a scary moment.”
Duttenhefer and his fellow seniors are the first to make the playoffs three straight times. That’s a legacy, like the thing that attracted him to North Dakota State.
“They caught my attention with their tradition. It’s hard to win that many championships in a 20- to 30-year period, let alone 10 years,” Duttenhefer said. “I got in the city and the Fargodome and on the field and it felt like home.”
