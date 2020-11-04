Mandan's Duttenhefer driven on and off the field

Duttenhefer is driven on and off the field.

“He loves the loves the weight room and gets after it and doesn’t shirk that. He works harder than the average kid,” Sheldon added. “On top of that is the level of thought that goes into it. He’s cerebral enough to understand what’s going on around him and physical enough to do something about it.”

Sheldon said Duttenhefer’s tough level-headed approach is a key to his game.

“In the course of a game you get punched in the mouth a lot,” Sheldon said. “Watch him get double and triple teamed and a lot of special attention and still be cognizant of what’s going on, how am I going to beat this and combat it.”

On Saturday, Duttenhefer and the Braves cross the river for a semifinal showdown against top-ranked Bismarck Century, winners of 20 straight games. Included in that total are 17-6 and 27-21 wins over Mandan.

“To be the best you have to play the best and the best in the last few years are BHS and CHS,” Sheldon said. “We’ve played Century pretty tough. Our MO is being physical, we’re just not that big across the board.”