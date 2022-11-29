Mandan starts season with eight-goal performance against Dickinson

Season openers are as much about answering questions as trying to beat your opponent.

Mandan’s girls hockey team did a fair job of answering some of its questions in their season opener, skating past visiting Dickinson 8-1 Tuesday night at Starion Sports Complex.

“It’s great to be back on the ice,” Mandan head coach Ben Hertz said. “Missed the team, and it took a little longer to get going with the week later start this year, but it was a fun night. Dickinson plays hard, those coaches have put a lot of effort into improving.”

Led by a four-point night by Mikayla Fleck — three goals and an assist — the Braves jumped on the Midgets early and often.

Fleck was Mandan’s leading scorer as a sophomore last year, and Hertz is expecting big things from her this season.

“She picked up right where she left off last year,” Hertz said. “She was right there at the top when the dust settled at state last season.”

Scoring at least once before five minutes had gone by in all three periods, Mandan deluged Dickinson goaltender Olivia Vaagen (41 saves on 49 shots) and kept the Midgets hemmed into their defensive zone for much of the night.

“We have some improvements to make,” Hertz said. “We’re trying to skate more lines than we ever have been in the past, and we have the depth to do it this year. We think we can hang with everybody out there this year, and zone time is a part of our game plan.

“We need to clean up our decision-making a little and our new skaters need to adjust to the speed. Getting the first one out of the way is good.”

Possibly Mandan’s biggest question entering the season was who would be the replacement for longtime starter Jayli Wandler in net.

Junior Trinity Pitzer staked her claim to the starting role first, allowing just a single Dickinson goal on 16 shots faced while facing down several tough situations throughout the game.

“Trinity did well tonight,” Hertz said. “Jayli was our rock back there for the last few years, and seeing her leave is part of how the system works. We have confidence in our goalie combination.”

Despite Pitzer’s impressive performance, she won’t have a death grip on the starting role just yet.

Ninth-grader Keiley Bures is pushing Pitzer hard for starts, and there will be plenty of work for both throughout the season.

“Our starting role is there for competition,” Hertz said. “Her and Keiley are doing a good job in practice to push each other hard, and it’s almost a day-to-day decision on who is going in and who has it that night.”

Mandan’s been a younger program the last few seasons, and that continues this year with just one senior, Maci Berg, on this year’s roster.

That said, Mandan’s got a sizable junior class that’s gaining more experience every time they step on the ice.

“Maci’s been with us since she was a seventh-grader,” Hertz said. “She’s played varsity for quite a while. Our junior class is where our numbers are right now, they’ve seen quite a bit and we’re starting to turn the page a little on having a more veteran group than what we’ve had in the past, as far as age and years playing together go.”

The teams got their jitters out of the way in the first period, racing up and down the ice for grade-A scoring chances on both ends, with each goalie needing to stand tall to keep their team from allowing goals.

“There were some jitters as all the lines cycled through,” Hertz said. “The jitters were there, you could tell, and that’s fine. With five freshmen and a couple sophomores having their first time out, it’s going to be there. We worked through it, we talked about it in the locker room and we addressed it well the rest of the game.”

It was Mandan that got on the board first, with Karley Gange-Gerhart teaming with Kaebry Weekes on a 2-on-0 breakaway on Vaagen, and a well-timed pass from Weekes was flipped into the net by Gange-Gerhart.

Mandan scored twice more in the period, with Afton Leingang getting the first of her three points (two goals and an assist) on a goal off a rush and Fleck getting her first goal of the night off a Dickinson turnover.

Dickinson’s Shay Finneman scored the lone Midgets goal, beating Pitzer on a breakaway started by KeAna Hendrickson off a face-off in Dickinson’s zone.

“It was a misread on the faceoff,” Hertz said. “Us as coaches can take the blame for that. When you’re not used to having a fourth line that can play, you’re used to everyone knowing where they’re going, so as a coach, that’s us letting one slip through there.

“We ran through it on the board during the break, and we’ll address it moving forward.”

Mandan survived a 54-second 5-on-3 penalty kill in the middle of the period when Mandan was called for its only penalties of the game, and Hertz was pleased with how his team handled their business in that situation.

“That’s not one we pick out to practice much, so we have to hang our hat on veteran players to play the shape, know when to pressure, know when to back off, and understand transition points,” Hertz said.

After a four-goal first period, just one goal was scored in the second period, coming from Leingang at the 4:43 mark to give the Braves a 4-1 lead.

“We challenged the girls in the locker room to win their races and be the best they can be,” Hertz said. “If they weren’t happy with the first two periods, it was up to them to address it. I think they responded well.”

Hertz’s intermission message was clearly effective.

Straight off the face-off, a rush into Dickinson’s zone by Kenlee Edland and Tayah Myhre was met with little resistance, and the junior forward Edland scored one of the fastest goals to start a period in program history nine seconds into the third.

Fleck followed Edland’s goal with her second, and the rout, which had generally been held up by excellent saves from Vaagen, was on.

The Braves scored twice more, with Tessa Rebenitsch getting her first varsity goal midway through the period and Fleck finishing her hat trick with the clock into running time.

“She picked up her first goal by winning a battle in front of the net,” Hertz said. “We talk about that a lot, winning a battle can make good things happen.”

Up next for the Braves is their first game against the newly created Legacy-Bismarck squad on Thursday, then welcome in West Fargo United for a matinee matchup on Saturday.

“Thursday will be a great test, then Saturday doesn’t get easier with West Fargo coming to town,” Hertz said. “It’s a big week for us. We have to come to work and be ready to go Thursday.”

Mandan 8, Dickinson 1

Dickinson 1 0 0 — 1

Mandan 3 1 4 — 8

First period: 1. Mandan, Karley Gange-Gerhart (Kaebry Weekes), 2:21. 2. Mandan, Afton Leingang (unassisted), 4:37. 3. Dickinson, Shay Finneman (KeAna Hendrickson), 9:58. 4. Mandan, Mikayla Fleck (unassisted), 13:51.

Second period: 5. Mandan, A. Leingang (Maci Berg, M. Fleck), 4:43.

Third period: 6. Mandan, Kenlee Edland (Tayah Myhre), 0:09. 7. Mandan, M. Fleck (Madison Hertz), 1:14. 8. Mandan, Tessa Rebenitsch (unassisted), 10:13. 9. Mandan, M. Fleck (A. Leingang, M. Hertz), 12:52.

Goaltender saves: Dickinson — Olivia Vaagen 17-12-12—41. Mandan — Trinity Pitzer 8-3-4—15.

Penalties: Dickinson — Two minors for four minutes. Mandan — Two minors for four minutes.

Records: Dickinson 0-1-0 overall, 0-1-0 statewide; Mandan 1-0-0 overall, 1-0-0 statewide.