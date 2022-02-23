Mandan hockey team peaks at the perfect time

Peaking at postseason time is what many coaches preach. Leif Mattson's Mandan Braves nailed it.

After an up and down regular season, the Braves had to win a play-in game just to get into the West Region hockey tournament.

It was far from a sure thing. Mandan had lost six in a row heading into its do-or-die game in Dickinson. After mowing down the Midgets, 5-2, the Braves barreled into the region tournament and did not slow down.

Mandan gave eventual WDA champion Jamestown a tussle, losing just 3-0 in the quarterfinals. Convincing wins over Williston (5-2) and Bottineau-Rugby (3-1) followed, earning the Braves a trip to the state tournament for just the seventh time in program history and first since 2019.

Was Mattson surprised by his team's postseason surge? Not really.

"We had good wins during the season. We beat Minot in a shootout. We beat Bismarck and Century. That's probably the first time we've beaten those three teams in the same season," said Mattson, in his fifth season as head coach. "Our conference was very competitive. We knew it could've been anyone's tournament.

"We got great goaltending from Bennett Leingang, transitioned well to our defenseman Preston McElvaney, Brady Helbling and Jayden Arenz and our forwards put the puck in the net and it led to a memorable tournament."

In their four postseason games, the Braves have outscored their opponents 13-8, proving they have no problem performing when the stakes are high.

"To be honest with you, we've been playing with our backs to the wall for quite some time," Mattson said. "I think that experience will help us out. The boys have been playing with a tremendous amount of focus and we're extremely proud of what they did."

Mattson and the Braves are embracing being the heavy underdogs this weekend at Scheels Arena in Fargo. The Braves (9-16) face East Region tournament champion Fargo South-Shanley (18-5) Thursday in the third quarterfinal of the day, scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

"The message to our boys was this is a big honor to get to the state tournament. I know there are a lot of teams that would like to be in our position," Mattson said. "We're going to take it one game at a time. We know what we have to do and we know the challenge in front of us.

"We want to play on Saturday. We have a pretty young team. This is going to be a great experience for us, but we definitely want to play well and show that we belong."

The Braves have just three seniors on the team, McElvaney, Arenz and forward Parker Anderson.

Junior Carter Kilen has been the Braves’ target man, netting 17 goals. He also has seven assists. Fellow first-liner Matt Haider, a sophomore, has four goals and a team-best 13 assists. Kyyan Jahner (6 G, 6 A) rounds out the first line.

“We’re a blue-collar team. Our kids work hard, but it’s also probably one of the most skilled teams we’ve had,” Mattson said. “Carter, Matt and Kyyan have been playing well and putting up big numbers.”

Freshman Trinity Anderson (3 G, 8 A) and sophomores Tate Olson (3 G, 6 A) and Tucker Horner (5 G, 3 A) make up the “young blood” line.

“They have a lot of ability and have played really well considering how young they are,” Mattson said.

Colten Berreth (1 G, 3 A), Parker Anderson (1 G, 5 A) and Rylan Bechtel, who is second on the team with eight goals, have provided depth on the third line. The Braves have had 14 goal scorers this season.

“They know their role. They come out and wear down the other team’s first and second lines and they’ve done a really good job with that,” Mattson said.

Leingang has gotten hot in goal.

In the postseason, the sophomore netminder is stopping 94 percent of shots sent his way. Leingang and Dominic Kautzmann shared time prior to Leingang seizing the spot late.

“Dom’s been a tremendous teammate being really supportive of Ben,” Mattson said. “Ben’s been really, really good. He’s definitely proven he likes playing on TV.”

Few saw a postseason run coming outside of the Braves’ locker room. They’re not looking for back-patting, however.

“We haven’t seen the media in two years,” Mattson said. “I wouldn’t say they’ve been playing with a chip on their shoulder, maybe that’s the case more so for their coach. They’ve been playing well, following the game plan and the results have turned in our favor.

“I’m just happy for our boys. They kept working hard. They supported each other and here we are. It’s been a pretty neat story.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.