Mandan girls soccer team turns preseason prognostications upside down

The Braves’ center back duo of junior Sydni Hoesel, a 2019 All-Region selection, and Tahrynn Nybakken, also were lauded by Weston.

“Sydni and Tahrynn have done very well,” he said.

A newcomer, known more for her exploits on the ice, has burst onto the scene and played stellar in the middle and back-end of the field.

“Madison Hertz has done a phenomenal job of winning the ball back. She man-marked Reece Vorachek (18 goals) of BHS both times and didn't allow anything. She can take very good players out of the game,” Weston said of Hertz. “She’s a big hockey player. I’d never really seen her play, but she impressed at tryouts and was on our radar right away.”

Most of the Braves’ roster was not around in 2019, which ended in disappointment. Mandan was seeded third, but was knocked off by Jamestown in a state-qualifier. The returning players have turned that sour taste into a sweet season.

“We wanted to harness some of that energy and feeling, not in a negative way, but to bring that into this season and say, ‘hey, we’re improved and we’re going do that again, with hopefully a different result,” Weston said. “It’s been a lot of fun to see the girls play the way they have. They’ve worked hard. They’ve improved and had a very good season. We feel really good about what this team has achieved and about the future of soccer in Mandan.”

