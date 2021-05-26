Mandan girls soccer team turns preseason prognostications upside down

When the West Region soccer preseason coaches poll came out earlier this spring, Stephen Weston and his assistant coaches got a little twinkle in their eyes.
Picked fifth out of seven teams, Weston and the Braves were happy to fly under the radar.
“We were picked fairly low in the table and we had a bit of a smile just knowing we had a pretty good group coming back and that the club program in Mandan has continued to improve and produce quality players,” said Weston, Mandan’s head coach. “We had high hopes from the start and the girls have done very well.”
They have indeed.
The Braves will play Minot for the West Region soccer championship tonight at St. Mary’s. As the No. 2 seed in the West, Mandan has already clinched a spot in next week’s state tournament in Grand Forks. Before Minot and Mandan square off, two state qualifiers will be played. Fourth-seeded Jamestown takes on No. 5 seed Legacy at 4 p.m., followed by Bismarck High, seeded third, and sixth-seeded Century at 6.
Mandan has won nine of their 12 games this season, outscoring their opponents 36-10.
At 12-0, Minot is favored tonight. The Majettes’ 94-2 goal differential is staggering, but Mandan has made Minot work for its points both times – 3-0 and 3-1.
“Minot are a very good team,” Weston said. “We’re looking forward to Thursday. We’re hoping to get something from the game. We’re one of the teams that has been close against them. It will be a challenge, but our girls are excited.”
Mandan’s strong season has been a collective effort. The Braves don’t count on one or two players to pile up points. In fact, nearly every player on the roster has contributed either a goal, an assist or both.
Juniors Sophia McLeish and Sarah Burgum, and sophomore Portia Matthiesen each have six goals. Junior Kendal Beckler has four, and a host of other Braves have rattled the onion bag multiple times.
The Braves’ No. 2 position in the region table is unlikely to be a flash in the plan. The roster has only one senior, although she is a valuable one in Kylie Osborn, who has a team-high five assists. Osborn was an All-Region player in 2019.
“Kylie’s leadership has been huge for us. She knows the ropes. She can see things coming out on the pitch,” Weston said. “She’s a very good player and a very good leader.”
The Braves have allowed just 10 goals. Weston gave junior goalkeeper Quinn Carter very high marks.
“Personally, I think she’s the best goalkeeper in the WDA,” the head coach said. “She’s made some fantastic saves.”
The Braves’ center back duo of junior Sydni Hoesel, a 2019 All-Region selection, and Tahrynn Nybakken, also were lauded by Weston.
“Sydni and Tahrynn have done very well,” he said.
A newcomer, known more for her exploits on the ice, has burst onto the scene and played stellar in the middle and back-end of the field.
“Madison Hertz has done a phenomenal job of winning the ball back. She man-marked Reece Vorachek (18 goals) of BHS both times and didn't allow anything. She can take very good players out of the game,” Weston said of Hertz. “She’s a big hockey player. I’d never really seen her play, but she impressed at tryouts and was on our radar right away.”
Most of the Braves’ roster was not around in 2019, which ended in disappointment. Mandan was seeded third, but was knocked off by Jamestown in a state-qualifier. The returning players have turned that sour taste into a sweet season.
“We wanted to harness some of that energy and feeling, not in a negative way, but to bring that into this season and say, ‘hey, we’re improved and we’re going do that again, with hopefully a different result,” Weston said. “It’s been a lot of fun to see the girls play the way they have. They’ve worked hard. They’ve improved and had a very good season. We feel really good about what this team has achieved and about the future of soccer in Mandan.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com