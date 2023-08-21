For the third time in four tournaments, the Mandan girls golf team bested the field, this time in convincing fashion at the Dickinson Invite at Heart River Golf Course on Monday.

The Braves carded the three lowest individual rounds of the day to finish with a team score of 319, 36 strokes clear of second-place St. Mary's. Senior Anna Huettl paced Mandan with an even-par 72, earning her fourth consecutive medalist honors in as many tournaments to open the season. The NDSU commit leads the West Region with an average round of 74.

"It's been great seeing how consistent she's been," Mandan coach Dean Johs said. "It's also been a challenge as a coach because she so wants to be better and she can get on herself for those mistakes, but her grit in fighting through and getting a par even after making a mistake has been amazing to see. She's really been doing well. She's matured as a person this year; matured as a golfer greatly. I'm really looking forward to where she's going to go in the future."

Huettl wasn't the only Mandan golfer having an impact on the team's success. Senior Ruby Heydt finished second overall with an 81 and eighth-grader Izzy Hale shot a career-best 82 to finish third. All six golfers scored below their average. Sophomore Brooklyn Monteith carded an 84 to round out the top four scores for the Braves.

"Our competition has always got to be with our own score," Johs said. "We want the girls to focus on their own scores, their own average and figure out what they need to do to get that average lower and that's for all of our girls 1-12 because I'll play 12 different golfers this year."

Johs has played nine golfers so far this season. The Braves boast four of the top five averages this year amongst West Region competitors in Huettl (74), Heydt (82), Monteith (85.2) and Hale (85.5).

"They keep responding to every challenge we give them and that's been great to see," Johs said. "We have a lot of work left to do to get to where we want to be, but there's been some great improvement and they just keep working hard."

St. Mary's finished second with a team score of 355, led by junior Grace Rieger, who shot an 84. Junior Abigail Schneider carded an 85 for the Saints. Legacy finished tied for third with Minot with a team score of 364. Senior Brooke Hollar led the Sabres with an 83.

The next West Region meet is the Century Invite at Riverwood Golf Course on Aug. 29.