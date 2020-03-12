Mandan girls advance to semifinals, Legacy knocked off by Shanley

Mandan had a 16-point run to close out the first half and held off Grand Forks Red River down the stretch for a 46-45 win Thursday in quarterfinal action of the state Class A girls basketball tournament at the Fargodome.

Mandan shot just 27 percent from the field, but it made shots and key times.

“I’m so proud of the way our kids battled this whole game,” Mandan coach Abby Thomas said.

Amaya Ramsey led the Braves with 11 points. Maria Moore and Lakyn Darras added nine points apiece.

“Teamwork really does make the dream work,” added Piper Harris, who had six points, including what proved to be the winning free throw with 14.2 seconds left.

It was 42-42 when Aleah Clarke made two of three free throws to break the tie with 1:21 left.

With 14 second to play, Harris made two free throws that gave the Braves a four-point lead and let them withstand Claire Leach’s 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds remaining.

“In the second half they made a pretty good run on us but our kids weathered the storm,” Thomas said. “We just kind of waited for an opportunity. When Aleah Clarke got fouled on that 3-point shot, that was our opportunity.”

