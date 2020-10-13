Mandan gets back on track in sweep of St. Mary's

Mandan got back on track Tuesday night.
After a 3-1 loss to Bismarck High one week ago, the Braves took a little breather before getting back on the beam in a 3-0 win over St. Mary's at home.
Braves' senior setter Sydney Gustavsson registered 27 assists, 14 digs and four kills as fifth-ranked Mandan rolled, 25-18, 25-22, 25-20. The Braves are now 7-3.
"We couldn't get anything going against BHS. Credit to them, they played really well," Mandan coach Anna Folk said. "If we took anything out of that loss, it was just you never know what tomorrow will bring. During these crazy times with Covid, you want to make every opportunity count."
The Braves certainly did that Tuesday night, rolling to a sweep over the Saints, who have been competitive in most of their matches this season.
"St. Mary's is super scrappy. We talked about how scrappy their defense is and that we had to be very well disciplined offensively, and we did that," Folk said. "We were really happy with how we played tonight."
The Braves hang their hat on on defense. Mandan's serve-receive was effective against the Saints, leading to a strong night offensively, as well.
Taylor Leingang was in the middle of both. The 5-foot-11 senior pounded a team-best 13 kills and turned up 16 digs, second to Piper Harris (25).
"Taylor played really well. I thought Sydney (Gustavsson) did a really good job getting it to our hitters," Folk said.
Morgan Sheldon connected for nine kills for the Braves. Kate Kesler added six.
"Morgan played well in the middle," Folk said. "We had to mix the lineups up a little tonight and I thought the girls responded well."
The Braves have a quick turnaround. On Thursday, they head to Century to face the top-ranked and unbeaten Century Patriots. It'll be the second meeting in two weeks. Century won a tightly-contested four-set match in Mandan on Sept. 29.
"Normally we don't see each other so close together, but that's just the way the schedule worked out," Folk said. "The intensity of the first match was so great whether we won or lost. They're a very good team, but I thought we played really well and gave ourselves a chance. We're excited to see how we can do over there this time."
"Century is playing really well. It will be a big challenge, but we're looking forward to playing that one," Folk added.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!