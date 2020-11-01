Mandan earned spot in AAA semifinals the hard way

Mandan fought an uphill battle all the way Friday night, but it was worth it.

Down from the get-go, the Mandan Braves recovered to take a 26-21 road victory over Fargo Davies in the quarterfinal round of the state Class AAA football playoffs.

Down 14-0 in the first quarter, the Braves didn't take the lead until Tyler Thilmony caught a 31-yard scoring pass from Lowman with about four minutes to play.

Those proved to be the final points of the game, giving Mandan a playoff win over Davies for the second straight year.

Davies had two possessions after Mandan assumed the lead. The Eagles reached Mandan territory on each series, losing the ball on downs at about the 25-yard line on the first drive.

Mandan head coach Todd Sheldon said the outset of the game was not pretty.

"We spotted them 14 (points) before we decided to make a game of it," he said. "... We ran one play and had an interception and they ran one play and scored a touchdown."

By the time the Braves knew what hit them, Reid Hartness had hit Colten Alme with a 21-yard scoring pass and Truman Werremeyer punched the ball over from a yard out.