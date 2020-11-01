Mandan earned spot in AAA semifinals the hard way

Mandan fought an uphill battle all the way Friday night, but it was worth it.
Down from the get-go, the Mandan Braves recovered to take a 26-21 road victory over Fargo Davies in the quarterfinal round of the state Class AAA football playoffs.
Down 14-0 in the first quarter, the Braves didn't take the lead until Tyler Thilmony caught a 31-yard scoring pass from Lowman with about four minutes to play.
Those proved to be the final points of the game, giving Mandan a playoff win over Davies for the second straight year.
Davies had two possessions after Mandan assumed the lead. The Eagles reached Mandan territory on each series, losing the ball on downs at about the 25-yard line on the first drive.
Mandan head coach Todd Sheldon said the outset of the game was not pretty.
"We spotted them 14 (points) before we decided to make a game of it," he said. "... We ran one play and had an interception and they ran one play and scored a touchdown."
By the time the Braves knew what hit them, Reid Hartness had hit Colten Alme with a 21-yard scoring pass and Truman Werremeyer punched the ball over from a yard out.
"(The players) took it pretty much in stride. ... They took care of business on the field," Sheldon said.
Indeed, the Braves regrouped and scored in the second quarter to slice the halftime deficit to 14-6. Jayce Lowman threw a one-yard scoring pass to Tyler Thilmony to get the Braves on the scoreboard, but the conversion pass failed.
The second half had a distinctly Mandan flavor.
Mandan's defense came up big to start the third period. Linebacker Drew Condon recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for the Braves' second score. Again the Braves failed to convert, leaving Davies with a 14-12 lead.
A four-yard scoring run by Alme and the ensuing kick enabled the Eagles to pad their lead to 21-12.
But Mandan had an answer before the third period expired. Lowman again teamed with Thilmony for a touchdown, this time on a 60-yard TD pass. Ben Kleinknecht ran for the conversion and Mandan trailed by just a point at 21-20.
That set the stage for the game-winning Lowman-to-Thilmony strike in the fourth quarter.
Mandan, now 5-3, won its third straight game and improved its road record to 3-1. The Braves go on the road again for the semifinals, but it will be a short trip. They play Century at the Bowl on Friday.
Sheldon said, ideally, things could have been even better.
"If Shanley had won (over Century) we could have played at Starion (in Mandan," he observed. "I guess we'll have to cross the river."
That sets up a rematch of last year's CHS-Mandan semifinal. Century prevailed 27-21 on the way to the state championship.
