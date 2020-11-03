Mandan closes with sweep of Jamestown

The No. 2 seed for the West Region volleyball tournament was on the line when Mandan and Jamestown tangled at the Mandan High School gym Tuesday night.
Mandan got that and a whole lot more in a 25-21, 27-25, 25-17 sweep of the Blue Jays.
It was a night not quite like any other.
A 7-1 run gave the host Braves a 16-9 lead en route to a 25-21 win in the first set. A tip by 5-11 senior Taylor Leingang put the first game away after Jamestown had closed to within 24-21 on kills by Ella Roaldson and Grace Hegerle.
Mandan was in charge 22-16 when Jamestown rallied in the second game, outscoring Mandan 5-1 to close the gap to 22-21. After ties at 24 and 25, the Braves prevailed on a hit by Leingang and a hitting error by the Blue Jays.
Jamestown was unable to get any traction in the third set after a 14-1 burst gave Mandan a 21-10 cushion.
"We've never swept Jamestown 3-0," Braves senior setter Sydney Gustavsson said, harking back to her four seasons of varsity volleyball. "This match puts us in second place and, hopefully, we get to host the first round of the WDA (tournament)."
In addition the the favorable seeding position, the Braves extended their winning streak to six matches and upped their season record to 14-4. Jamestown dipped to 14-4.
Gustavsson said there have been multiple ingredients that have made Mandan's closing run possible.
"Our attitude has been great, and the hitters at the net have gotten so much better throughout the year. And our defense has gotten so much better," she observed.
Anna Folk, head coach of the Braves, also pointed to the play of the front row on defense.
"They don't necessarily get a lot of blocks, but when they can funnel it to the defense it makes the job (of the back row) a lot easier," she noted.
Folk agreed that attitude has played a part in the Braves' late-season success.
"When we've emphasized the last couple of weeks is attitude and reacting to positive and negative things. ... We've kept our composure pretty well," she said.
Folk said the Braves have developed depth on the front row to go with the hitting of Leingang.
"Taylor Leingang and Sydney Gustavsson have been our powerhouse leaders, but Avianna Moen on the right side and Morgan Sheldon have gotten some kills. And LaReena Mosbrucker is a smart player who has made some really good shots."
Leingang (16), Sheldon (12) and Mosbrucker (seven) combined for 35 kills against Jamestown. Leingang added 18 digs to her night's work. In the back row, Piper Harris and Gustavsson had 23 and 21 digs, respectively. Gustavsson spread the ball around for 35 assists.
Senior hitters Roaldson and Hegerle pounded 13 and 12 kills, respectively, for the Blue Jays, but from there the production dropped off markedly. No one else logged more than two markers.
The last week has not been kind to the Jays. They dropped a 3-1 decision to unbeaten Century on Thursday, lost their libero, senior Rachel Schiele, to appendicitis on Sunday and were swept for the first time all season by Mandan.
Jamestown head coach Sara Hegerle said the Blue Jays get a fresh start with the regional tournament.
"Everybody tells you there's a second season," she noted, adding that her team needs a rapid turnaround.
"If this doesn't jump-start our team to get after it in practice tomorrow I don't know what will. ... That we're not playing our best volleyball at the end of the year is concerning," she said.
She said amid coronavirus concerns it's hard to get teenagers focused solely on athletics.
"How can you get upset with kids who are just trying to get up in the morning? The world is a lot bigger than volleyball," she said.
"God is good. That's the main point," she added.
