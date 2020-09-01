Mandan blanks Bismarck in volleyball opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Their first match, and conference match, to boot.

Yes, there were first-match jitters on both sides of the net in Tuesday's season-opening volleyball match between Bismarck and Mandan.

Mandan got past the butterflies early on, but Bismarck, battling both jitters and inexperience did not.

That played a part in Mandan's decisive 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 victory on its own court.

Some Grade A defense didn't hurt either. Once the Braves identified Bismarck's top hitters, it was tough sledding for the Demon front row. Seldom did BHS unload a salvo that wasn't blocked or tipped. Mandan rejected nine shots to Bismarck's two.

Mandan coach Anna Folk said the Braves' strong defensive play came as no surprise.

"Our defense, I think, was strong. Our back row was super-strong," she said. "Midway through the first game we kind of got their hitters under control."

"We knew we had a pretty good back row. It's the same crew we've had the last couple of years," Folk added. "Our blockers are pretty good jumpers and they're getting better at reading the hitters."