TRIBUNE SPORTS STAFF
The Mandan Athletic Boosters held its annual banquet on Sunday.
Five Mandan High School athletes were recognized with the Elite Brave Award, which goes to senior athletes who have participated in three high school sports for all four years, maintain a GPA of 2.0 and not have any training violations throughout their high school years. This year’s honorees were Anthony Armendarez, Devon Church, Dylan Geiger, Karsyn Jablonski and Mya Sheldon.
The Senior Athletes of the Year, who earn a $500 scholarship and are selected by the coaches, were Acey Elkins and Jablonski. Other nominees were Tahrye Frank, Owen Gress, Brady Helbling, Alex Wenger, Taylor Adamski, Anna Bendish, Sydney Heinert and Sheldon.
Mandan Athletic Boosters
Sport MVPS
Spring 2022
Baseball: Avery Bogner
Softball: Andi Borchers
Boys golf: Jayce Johnson
Girls soccer: Quinn Carter, Sydni Hoesel
Girls tennis: Sophia Felderman
Boys track: Dominick Giggee
Girls track: Morgan Sheldon, Acey Elkins.
Fall 2022
Cheerleader (football): Aubree Slater
Boys cross country: TJ Brownotter
Girls cross country: Acey Elkins
Football: Karsyn Jablonski
Girls golf: Anna Huettl
Boys soccer: Kyyan Jahner
Girls swimming: Josey Jackson
Boys tennis: Brady Helbling
Volleyball: Sydney Heinert
Winter 2023
Boys basketball: Karsyn Jablonski
Girls basketball: Jayden Wiest
Cheerleading (basketball): Kylah Burr
Gymnastics: Jericah Lockner
Boys hockey: Bennett Leingang
Girls hockey: Kenlee Edland
Boys swimming: Jacob Thomas
Boys wrestling: Marquis Richter
Girls wrestling: Alexis Storsved
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!