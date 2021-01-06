Loss of Rotary leaves big hole in N.D. wrestling season

To the high school wrestling aficionado, the roll call of Bismarck Rotary tournament champions includes the names of some great high school wrestlers.
Ryan Blees and Travis Lang. Troy Sabot and Marc Mellmer. Kasey Gilliss and Dillon Spaulding. Ryan Ripplinger and Kris Klapprodt. And the 2020 Sidney Eagles. That's just scratching the surface.
In 2021, however, there will be no new additions to the list of greats. As has been the case with so many plans and events, the coronavirus has trumped all. There will be no wrestling at the Bismarck Event Center this weekend.
To one degree or another, the absence of the tradition-steeped Rotary, a staple of Bismarck wrestling the last 53 years, will be felt locally and statewide.
"For wrestling junkies out there, they're starving," Bismarck High School co-coach Mark Lardy said.
"The kids I've coached in the past, some of their most memorable moments are from the Rotary. ... Two of the top teams in the state are Bismarck and Bismarck Century and (the Rotary) gave us a chance to shine for our home fans," Century co-coach Jerald Lemar noted.
"The second day (of the Rotary) is the iron-sharpening-iron concept of wrestling," Legacy co-coach Lars Jacobsen observed. "That's one aspect of the Rotary that will be dearly missed."
"(The Rotary) definitely has a rich tradition. It's going to be sad to have this break in there," said Scott Knowlen, a two-time Rotary champion in 1978 and 1979 and long-time BHS coach, who retired as head coach in 2015.
The cancellation of the Rotary, and all other regular-season Class A tournaments, for that matter, erases the opportunity of repeat championships for six wrestlers. In addition, Sidney, Mont., which set a tournament record with 295.5 points last winter, won't get a shot at a third straight Rotary crown.
Among the six underclassmen who won weight class titles last season was Reece Barnhardt of St. Mary's. Barnhardt bagged his third Rotary championship in 2020 and was denied the opportunity to try for a fourth. Only 11 wrestlers have won four or more championships since the tournament began in 1967.
Lemar noted the Rotary is the last dog-eat-dog testing ground before the regional and state tournaments. Thus it's a place for wrestlers to protect or improve their potential state tournament seeding positions. It's also a place to gain or bolster confidence.
"I'll tell you, the second day of the Rotary is a grind. You've got some of the best kids in the state, and then you add some of the best kids from out of state. ... If you can place in that tournament, think of the confidence you've just developed," Lemar said. "And that confidence leads into the next part of the season. Wrestling is such a mind game, and when you can perform at (the Rotary) the sky is the limit."
Knowlen said the Rotary increased in size and stature during the time he was in college at Bismarck State College and the University of North Dakota.
"The Rapid City tournament seemed like the biggest event of the year when I was competing. ... The 1984-85 season was my first year of coaching on the high school level. ... (The Rotary) had become a very prestigious wrestling tournament in the Upper Midwest, specifically with our three surrounding states," he observed.
"The Rotary semifinals and finals included some very much anticipated matchups in the past. Those were exciting matches to watch. Now look at the Tanefeu twins (Christian and Wilfried), who have committed to the University of Michigan. They would have benefited from a normal season that included the Rotary Tournament where they could have experienced that type of competition."
Knowlen said the blue-chip wrestlers across the state are being short-changed by a shadow season of severely limited matches.
"It's sad for kids who are going on to wrestle in college, not just Bismarck kids, but kids across the state. ... They're lacking the kind of competition that would prepare them for their college careers. It's very hard to find the quality and quantity of competition that these blue-chip wrestlers need."
There are coaches who will say the loss of the Rotary, Fargo's Rumble on the Red and the Mandan Lions is symptomatic of an even larger problem -- a radical cutback in competition generally.
"If you look at a normal year, you'll get 30, 40 or 50 matches (for varsity wrestlers)," Lemar noted. "This year they'll get maybe 20, so matches are way down, which is disheartening for the kids. ... As coaches we've got to get creative, because you don't want it to get monotonous during the long breaks (between matches)."
Lardy is in hearty agreement.
"The amount of competition wrestlers have lost this year is so drastic. We're down to 25 percent, probably, of our normal competition. I don't think any other sport can say they've lost 75 percent of their competition."
Lardy said the sport of wrestling would suffer greatly from another season like this one.
"I would argue this is a one-time thing that we need to get through, and not something we need to try and repeat or duplicate," he emphasized.
One spinoff from limited competition has been a vast reduction in injuries. Yet Lardy said that's not exactly a glowing endorsement for what's going on.
"We don't have to worry about kids being beaten up when they come into the wrestling room on Monday. Any beating up is happening in the practice room," he noted.
Lardy is concerned that a regular season schedule of duals will leave wrestlers ill-prepared for the demands of a three-day state tournament.
"Everyone is in the same boat. When they get to the state tournament it will be an eye-opener. They'll have multiple matches in a day, and they may be matches where they'll really be pushed, so it will be interesting," he observed.
Jacobsen is wondering much the same thing. He points out that tournaments like the Rotary and Rumble simulated what was waiting down the road at the state tournament.
"The rigors and stamina needed to go through a tournament like that (is missing)," he observed. "Now we're hoping to get two matches in two days. It changes the aspect of wrestling. ... Fortunately, it's the same for everybody. We're all in the same pool here."
Jacobsen acknowledges wrestling has been dealt an unwelcome hand, but said it's a hand that must be played, nonetheless.
"We have to realize our limitations and try to make the best of it," he said. "We're out of every tournament, so we've had to fill in with triangulars ... and we did get a few Class B schools to compete with us."
"Let's not dwell on the negatives. Let's do what we can do to get ready for the conference and state tournaments. ... Competition is competition and we've just got to go and find it," he added.