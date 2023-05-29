Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Six local high school senior bowlers have been honored with scholarships for their performance and commitment to the sport.

Adam Fettig, Brady Helm and Tara Schneider from Bismarck High, Legacy's Mason and Meagan Emter and Lexis Orn of Century have earned scholarships from Bismarck-Mandan USBC.

Helm, a four-year member of the Bismarck-Mandan USBC, rolled to a banner 195 average during the Midway Senior High League. He competed in the Gary Anderson Scratch Competition and was a conference champion in the N.D. High School Bowling league. He also competed in the N.D. Double Extravaganza.

Outside of bowling, Helm played baseball for the Demons and is a member of the National Honor Society. He earned the Myles Knudson Scholarship ($1,075), High School Senior Scholarship ($500) and Eddy Bentley Scholarship ($600).

The son of Kelle and Dale Helm, Brady plans to study nursing at the University of Mary.

Schneider, an 11-year Bismarck-Mandan USBC member, had a 149 average during action at the Midway Senior High League. She participated in the City Tournament (singles and all events handicap) and the Regional Tournament (doubles and high game).

Schneider also had a full schedule outside of bowling. She earned valedictorian status at BHS, was a BHS Poetry Out Loud Champion and participated in several orchestra events, including BHS orchestra, Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra, Bismarck-Mandan Youth Symphony Orchestra and Strolling Strings. She is also active in theater.

The daughter of Nancy and Lonnie Schneider, she earned the High School Scholarship ($600) and Eddy Bentley Scholarship ($600). She plans to attend North Dakota State University and study English.

Fettig posted a sparkling 196 average in the Midway Senior High League. He also participated in the Mother-Daughter, Father-Son and Mixed Father-Son tournament.

The son of Wendy and Jay Fettig, he was awarded the Bentley Scholarship for $600.

Mason Emter, a 12-year member of the Bismarck-Mandan USBC chapter, finished with a stellar 188 average in the Midway Senior High League.

He participated in the High School Bowling Competition for five years and the Gary Anderson Scratch Competition for three years as well as the City Tournament, State Tournament (team, all events scratch, all events handicap) and Father-Son tournaments.

The son of Crystal and Brian Emter, Mason plans to attend Bismarck State College. He earned the Myles Knudson Scholarship ($1,300), High School Senior Scholarship ($800) and Eddy Bentley Scholarship ($600).

Meagan Emter was a 12-year member of the Bismarck-Mandan USBC and posted a strong 163 scoring average during the Midway Senior High School League.

She competed in high school bowling for five years and participated in the Gary Anderson Scratch Competition three years. On top of that, she was entered in the City Tournament (team and high game), State Tournament (team), Mother-Daughter Tournament and the N.D. Doubles Extravaganza (300 and over division).

The daughter of Brian and Crystal Emter, Meagan plans to attend the University of Mary and study nursing. She earned the Myles Knudson Scholarship ($1,300), High School Senior Scholarship ($800) and Eddy Bentley Scholarship ($600).

Orn is an 11-year member of the Bismarck-Mandan USBC and also excelled academically.

She was one of Century's valedictorians, and a member of the National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, all three Century bands (concert, marching, pep) and the Let's Dance Studio Senior Company Competitive Dance Team.

She posted a 125 scoring average in the Midway Senior High League and competed in City and Regional Tournaments.

The daughter of Angela and Chad Orn, she plans to attend NDSU and study mathematics and statistics. She earned the Myles Knudson ($1,000), High School Senior ($500) and Eddy Bentley Scholarship ($600).