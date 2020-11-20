Linton-HMB one win from first state volleyball title

Top-ranked Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock will have a chance at winning its first state volleyball title.
The No. 1-seeded Lions swept No. 5 seed Norther Cass in the semifinals of the state Class B tournament on Friday night at the Fargodome. Linton-HMB advanced to the state championship match for the second time in school history with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 win over the Jaguars.
Linton-HMB (24-0) got 12 kills from Teegan Scherr and 10 from JayCee Richter. ShayLee Bosch added seven and Emily Kelsch and Kim Gefroh each added six.
The Lions will play defending state champion Langdon-Edmore-Munich in Saturday’s final. The No. 3-seeded Cardinals swept No. 2 seed Thompson in the other semifinal.
Linton-HMB advanced to the state championship match in 2010, when they fell to Langdon in the final.
Gracie Schumacher led Linton-HMB with 35 assists, Callie Hase had 32 digs, Richter and Bosch each had a pair of blocks and Gefroh and Richter each had two aces.
Northern Cass (19-2) got nine kills and three blocks from Morgan Nelson, 22 assists from Sarah Yoney and 32 digs from Abby Rasmussen.
The Jaguars will take on Thompson in the third-place match.
LEM 3, Thompson 0
Langdon-Edmore-Munich will have a chance to defend its state title.
The No. 3-seeded Cardinals swept No. 2 seed Thompson in the semifinals, winning 25-18, 25-22, 25-15 over the Tommies to earn a second straight appearance in the Class B final.
LEM defeated Oakes in four games (25-10, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19) in the 2019 title match.
Lexis Olson led the Cardinals (22-2) with 13 kills, while Morgan Freije and Cora Badding each had 10.
Jalynn Swanson passed out 33 assists and Marlee Hetletved posted a team-leading 21 digs. Kaylee Lowery paced LEM with four blocks and nine aces.
Alexis Telehey finished with 10 kills to lead Thompson (22-2). Mackenzie Hughes had 17 assists, Bailey Munson 14 digs and Telehey and Alexis Zafke each had one block.
Flasher 3, Kenmare 2
Flasher earned a spot in the fifth-place match with a five-set win over Kenmare.
Faith Marion amassed 15 kills and 18 digs for the Bulldogs, who prevailed 15-11 in the decisive fifth set. Tymber Boldt totaled 23 digs and 10 kills for Flasher, which won the opening game 25-22.
McKenzee Doepke passed out 31 assists for Flasher. Leandra Schmidt added 21 digs and seven kills. Flasher faces Dickinson Trinity at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the consolation championship.
Kenmare got 14 kills each from Megan Zimmer, Brenna Stroklund and Sierra Skar. Kate Zimmer passed out 51 assists. The Honkers won the fourth game 28-26 to force the tie-breaker.
Skar served four of Kenmare's eight aces.
Dickinson Trinity 3, Our Redeemer's 0
Abbey Kubas and Amaya Willer boomed 15 kills each in Dickinson Trinity's 3-0 sweep of Minot Our Redeemer's.
Kali Kubas dished out 34 assists in the Titans' 27-25, 26-24, 25-8 triumph.
Eden Olson had 18 assists, 12 digs and four kills for Minot Our Redeemer's.
