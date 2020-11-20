Linton-HMB one win from first state volleyball title

Top-ranked Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock will have a chance at winning its first state volleyball title.

The No. 1-seeded Lions swept No. 5 seed Norther Cass in the semifinals of the state Class B tournament on Friday night at the Fargodome. Linton-HMB advanced to the state championship match for the second time in school history with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 win over the Jaguars.

Linton-HMB (24-0) got 12 kills from Teegan Scherr and 10 from JayCee Richter. ShayLee Bosch added seven and Emily Kelsch and Kim Gefroh each added six.

The Lions will play defending state champion Langdon-Edmore-Munich in Saturday’s final. The No. 3-seeded Cardinals swept No. 2 seed Thompson in the other semifinal.

Linton-HMB advanced to the state championship match in 2010, when they fell to Langdon in the final.

Gracie Schumacher led Linton-HMB with 35 assists, Callie Hase had 32 digs, Richter and Bosch each had a pair of blocks and Gefroh and Richter each had two aces.

Northern Cass (19-2) got nine kills and three blocks from Morgan Nelson, 22 assists from Sarah Yoney and 32 digs from Abby Rasmussen.

The Jaguars will take on Thompson in the third-place match.