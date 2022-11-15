Linton-HMB knows what it takes at state volleyball tournament

As two-time defending state champions, the Linton-HMB Lions know how to prepare for the state tournament.

And what it takes to prepare for the big stage.

“Gracie (Schumacher) told me after practice yesterday she was concerned that we need more focus tomorrow,” Lions coach Jaime Richter said.

Schumacher, a senior setter, and ShayLee Bosch, a senior outside hitter, have been a big part of the Lions’ back-to-back Class B championship teams, and they’ve led the way as Linton-HMB heads to the Bismarck Event Center this week looking for another title.

“ShayLee and Gracie are two big leaders for us. They’ve been a part of two state titles and they have that mindset that we can do this again. We need to take it one game at a time but we need to have that focus.

“You can feel it. They don’t want to go and just enjoy it. They want to win.”

ShayLee Bosch, the Region 3 senior athlete of the year, leads the Lions’ hitting attack, with a team-high 459 kills this season. She also leads the team in solo blocks (27) and assist blocks (19) and has 237 digs, 42 aces and 24 assists.

Schumacher directs the attack, dishing out 1,074 assists on the season. She also has 52 kills, 59 aces (second on the team), 246 digs (fourth on the team) and 17 total blocks.

“ShayLee and Gracie are playing at a high level,” Richter said. “They have that winning mentality.”

The Lions enter the state tournament with a 36-1 record and are the No. 2 seed behind Northern Cass (36-1), last year’s state runner-up, and the lone team to beat Linton-HMB this fall, winning 2-1 in the season-opening Northern Cass tournament on Aug. 27.

Linton-HMB opens the tournament on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Exhibit Hall, taking on Region 4 champ New Rockford-Sheyenne (28-11) in the opening game of the quarterfinal round.

“I was just looking over the New Rockford scouting report. (Kelbie) Belquist is one of the best hitters in the state,” Richter said. “They’re playing their best volleyball of the season right now, which makes them scary.”

The Lions defeated the Rockets 2-0 in the Des Lacs-Burlington tournament in late September.

“They were missing a player, which makes a big difference,” Richter said. “I really believe they’re at their best right now. Sometimes, when you’ve beaten a team, it’s scarier. You have to take each game serious. They’re not the same team they were six weeks ago.”

Linton-HMB won the Region 3 title with a five-set victory over Carrington.

“Our region, even our own district, is tough,” Richter said. “Every team in the region, you have to play your best or you’ll lose. One thing about it is going into state, every team made us better and prepared to get into the tournament. Any of those teams could have made it to state.”

Kaylee Weninger played a big role in a fifth-set comeback against the Cardinals in the region final.

“That was a fun game to watch,” Richter said. “It was a game of momentum. We had it the first two sets. In the third, they came back stronger and stronger and in the fourth they were a different team. Our girls battled it out. In the fifth set, our girls were just not going to lose. We were down 5-1 and they were like, nope, we’re going to do whatever it takes. They did the little things to make sure that was accomplished.

“Kaylee came into that fifth set with the attitude that we are winning. She blocked every ball in her area and she was going to swing at everything as hard as she could because it was going down.”

Schumacher, ShayLee Bosch and Weninger, along with classmates Paige Hulm, Emma Schick and Lacey Bosch have led the way for the Lions all year.

“We have six great seniors and we’ve relied heavily on them,” Richter said. “They have the determination, they’re really close. This time of year is all about trust and working with each other and they have that.”

The Lions’ first focus is on the Rockets. But Richter feels like the state tournament field is wide open.

“I feel like this year the state tournament is more balanced than ever,” she said. “And more than ever all three nights should be some real good volleyball and anything can happen.”