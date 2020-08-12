Limitations await followers of high school activities this fall

"The number could be between two and four. It all depends on what the level (blue, green, yellow, orange or red) is ... and if it's the home team or away team," Zittleman said.

The color-coded health guidance system, ranging from blue (new normal) to red (critical) is designated by the state health officer and the statewide Emergency Operations Center. The state Economic Resiliency Team, the state Department of Commerce and the state Department of Health also have input.

Seating limits will be far below capacity at some venues.

"The most we can have is 500 people, and that depends on the size of the facility," Zittleman said.

He said facilities with more limited capacities, such as middle school gymnasiums, would be restricted to fewer than 500 spectators.

"The numbers may change," Zittleman observed. "If the risk is in the yellow zone ... it would go down to 250."

Due to limited access or seating shortages, some events may be closed to spectators.