Limitations await followers of high school activities this fall

Forget the peanuts and Cracker Jack. Just getting to the old ball game isn't going to be as easy as it used to be.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bismarck Public Schools and their Western Dakota Association counterparts have taken aggressive measures aimed at restricting crowd sizes at athletic events this fall.
Participants are going to be taking an active role in limiting the number of spectators at activities ranging from elementary school basketball to high school music concerts.
Quarterbacks, trombone players, shortstops and debaters alike are going to be enlisted as ticket vendors of sorts.
"Bismarck Public Schools, together with public health officials, have made the difficult decision to only allow essential staff and limited attendance at all conference events though the fall season," states a document distributed to the media by public schools activities director Dave Zittleman on Tuesday.
"All attendees must have a voucher to be able to purchase a ticket at a contest. ... Vouchers will be disseminated through rostered players on each team for each activity," the release adds.
Season passes will not be available. Employee badges will be honored if they have a voucher.
Athletes will be permitted no more than four vouchers per event.
"The number could be between two and four. It all depends on what the level (blue, green, yellow, orange or red) is ... and if it's the home team or away team," Zittleman said.
The color-coded health guidance system, ranging from blue (new normal) to red (critical) is designated by the state health officer and the statewide Emergency Operations Center. The state Economic Resiliency Team, the state Department of Commerce and the state Department of Health also have input.
Seating limits will be far below capacity at some venues.
"The most we can have is 500 people, and that depends on the size of the facility," Zittleman said.
He said facilities with more limited capacities, such as middle school gymnasiums, would be restricted to fewer than 500 spectators.
"The numbers may change," Zittleman observed. "If the risk is in the yellow zone ... it would go down to 250."
Due to limited access or seating shortages, some events may be closed to spectators.
For non-ticketed events such as cross country, tennis, golf and middle school activities, the schools are requesting voluntary cooperation to their guidelines. They ask that attendees be limited to two per athlete, that social distancing be respected and that spectators leave the venue at the conclusion of their athlete's event.
Zittleman said the schools will try to make events available to a wider audience through live video.
"One thing we'll be doing is televising more games. Through live video we'll try to give people the opportunity to watch. But attendance will be different as we know it," he said.
The school district is in the process of installing live stream cameras in the main gyms at Bismarck, Century and Legacy high schools, the MDU Resources Community Bowl and Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field at Sanford Sports Complex.
A list of live streamed activities will be maintained on the Western Dakota Association sports website (www.wdasports.com).
Zittleman said the Bismarck Public Schools are not going it alone in its effort to adjust to the coronavirus outbreak.
"All the schools in the West Region are collaborating and working on plans. ... That being said, each community may be at a different (risk) level," he noted.
Zittleman said the BPS restart effort has been an enormous undertaking involving several agencies and entities.
"We've been working on this for well over a month. ... Every sport is broken down to determine special procedures and protocols," he said. "There are so many things to take into account."
While the response to the coronavirus has required flexibility and agility, Zittleman said the goal has remained firm.
"The ultimate goal is safety for everyone involved in activities and everyone in the schools. ... Can we deliver activities in a safe environment? If not, I suppose we'll have to go to where we were in March, April and May," he said.
